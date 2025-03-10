Report: Person Dragged by Train at Upstate NY Train Station

Police and emergency crews were called to an Amtrak Train Station on Monday afternoon amid reports of a person being injured after she was dragged by a train.

City of Rome Police received a 911 call at 3:49 p.m. on Monday, March 10, reporting that a woman became caught on a train that was exiting, and she was dragged for a short distance. Witnesses say emergency crews responded and the woman was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Stay tuned for additional details.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler