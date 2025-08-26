Photo Gallery: Rep. Mannion Hosts “Back to School” Town Hall
U.S. Representative John Mannion (D NY-22) spoke to, and listened to, community members on Monday at Donovan Middle School in Utica a week before classes resume on September 4, 2025.
At Mannion's Back to School forum at Donovan Middle School, several community members were in attendance with questions about the upcoming school year. Topics ranged from the NYS Department of Education, the new bell-to-bell cell phone ban in schools beginning in September, after school activities, what should and shouldn’t be in libraries, and even the pros and cons of drones.
Read More: Multiple Conspiracy Theories Circulate About Drone Activity
Mannion encourages people with additional education questions to reach out to his office.
Check out the photos from Monday's event, below.
When Is Central New York's Favorite Ice Cream Shops Opening for Spring 2025?
Gallery Credit: Megan
Grand Opening of Utica's Harbor Point (Photo Gallery)
Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford
Baby Names New York Parents Are Absolutely Banned from Using
Gallery Credit: Megan