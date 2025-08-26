Photo Gallery: Rep. Mannion Hosts “Back to School” Town Hall

U.S. Representative John Mannion (D NY-22) spoke to, and listened to, community members on Monday at Donovan Middle School in Utica a week before classes resume on September 4, 2025.

At Mannion's Back to School forum at Donovan Middle School, several community members were in attendance with questions about the upcoming school year. Topics ranged from the NYS Department of Education, the new bell-to-bell cell phone ban in schools beginning in September, after school activities, what should and shouldn’t be in libraries, and even the pros and cons of drones.

Mannion encourages people with additional education questions to reach out to his office.

Check out the photos from Monday's event, below.

NY-22 Rep. John Mannion speaks to a crowd at Donovan Middle School at a Monday, August 25, 2025 "Back to School" Town Hall. Utica School Board member James Paul- Photo by Rick Timbs for TSM.

NY-22 Rep. John Mannion speaks to a crowd at Donovan Middle School at a Monday, August 25, 2025 "Back to School" Town Hall. (L to R) Rep. Mannion, Board members Tennille Knoop, and James Paul - Photo by Rick Timbs for TSM.

NY-22 Rep. John Mannion speaks to a crowd at Donovan Middle School at a Monday, August 25, 2025 "Back to School" Town Hall. Board Member James Paul - Photo by Rick Timbs for TSM.

NY-22 Rep. John Mannion speaks to a crowd at Donovan Middle School at a Monday, August 25, 2025 "Back to School" Town Hall. - Photo by Rick Timbs for TSM.

NY-22 Rep. John Mannion speaks to a crowd at Donovan Middle School at a Monday, August 25, 2025 "Back to School" Town Hall. - Stefan Rubitski asks a question. Photo by Rick Timbs for TSM.

NY-22 Rep. John Mannion speaks to a crowd at Donovan Middle School at a Monday, August 25, 2025 "Back to School" Town Hall. Congressman John Mannion. - Photo by Rick Timbs for TSM.

NY-22 Rep. John Mannion speaks to a crowd at Donovan Middle School at a Monday, August 25, 2025 "Back to School" Town Hall. Congressman John Mannion - Photo by Rick Timbs for TSM.

