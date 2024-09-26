Remember These Homemade Games We Kids Played in School

When we were kids. we didn't have video games and cell phones to play games on, we stayed amused by creating homemade games that kept us busy and competitive. We had tournaments and leagues with some of these games and a lot of us were really good.

Three Penny Football (Or Hockey)

Let's start with Three Penny Football (or Hockey) which was a simple tabletop game that kids can easily play using just three coins, typically pennies. The game mimics the basic rules of soccer or football. Here's how to play:

Materials:

•Three pennies (or any small coins)

•A flat surface like a table

•A "goal" area (the edge of the table or a designated space)

How to Play:

1) Set the Pennies: Arrange the three pennies on the table in a triangular formation. The pennies should be close together but not touching.

2) Move the Pennies: The player uses one finger to flick one of the pennies. The objective is to flick it so that it passes between the other two pennies without touching them. This is considered a successful move, allowing the player to continue.

3) Advance Toward the Goal: The player continues flicking the coins in the same manner, trying to progress down the table. If the pennies touch or the flick is unsuccessful, the turn is over.

4) Scoring a Goal: The player aims to flick the pennies all the way to the edge of the table, or a pre-defined goal area, while maintaining the rule of flicking one coin between the other two.

5) Switch Turns: Once a player either scores a goal or makes an invalid move, it’s the next player's turn to try. The game can continue for a set number of goals or until time runs out.

Three Penny Football is a fun, competitive game that requires skill and precision, and it can be played almost anywhere!

Paper Triangle Football

A folded paper football is a simple, homemade game that kids often play at school. Here's how to make and play with one:

How to Make a Folded Paper Football:

1Start with a rectangular piece of paper, like one from a notebook or printer paper.

2Fold the paper lengthwise into thirds, so it forms a long, narrow strip.

3Fold one corner diagonally to form a triangle at one end of the strip.

4Continue folding the triangle over and over, maintaining the triangular shape, until you reach the end of the strip.

5Tuck any remaining paper into the triangle to secure it, creating a compact, triangular "football."

How to Play Paper Football:

•Set up a "field": Typically, a table or desk will serve as the field, with each player's end being the "goal line."

•Flick the football: Players take turns flicking the football with their fingers, trying to slide it across the table so it hangs over the opponent's edge without falling off. This is considered a touchdown and earns points.

•Extra points: After a touchdown, players can attempt a field goal by standing the football upright on one corner and flicking it through a "goalpost" made by the opponent's hands.

The game is quick, competitive, and fun, perfect for playing during breaks or lunchtime!

Here are 10 more games kids used to play during idle time in school

Here are 10 fun, homemade games kids could easily play at school using basic materials:

1) Balloon Volleyball

Using a simple balloon, kids can create a volleyball game indoors or outdoors. Set up an imaginary "net" using a string or even chairs, and players must hit the balloon over the net without letting it touch the ground.

2) Paper Airplane Contest

Kids can make their own paper airplanes and have a contest to see whose plane flies the farthest. They can experiment with different folding techniques and aerodynamics.

3) Scavenger Hunt

Teachers or kids can create a list of items to find around the classroom or playground. Items can include common objects or clues hidden in different areas, turning the search into an adventure.

4) Pencil Balance Race

Students balance a pencil on the back of their hand while walking across the room or designated space. The goal is to reach the finish line without dropping the pencil, adding an element of focus and competition.

5) Sock Toss

Using rolled-up socks as balls, students try to throw them into baskets or boxes from varying distances. Points can be awarded based on distance or accuracy, similar to a bean bag toss.

6) Chair Balloon Sit

Kids must sit on a chair with a balloon on the seat without popping it. This creates a fun and tense challenge, perfect for laughter and competition.

7) Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament

A classic, simple game with an organized twist. Set up a bracket-style tournament where kids face off in multiple rounds of rock, paper, scissors until one student emerges as the champion.

8) Four Corners

Label four corners of the room with numbers or colors. One player stands in the center with their eyes closed, and the others choose a corner. The player in the center calls out a number or color, and anyone standing in that corner is out.

9) Toss the Coin Challenge

Students take turns tossing a coin into cups or containers. The goal is to make the coin land inside the container from varying distances, developing coordination and friendly competition.

10) Paper Plate Ring Toss

Create rings by cutting out the center of paper plates. Set up targets using bottles or cones, and students toss the paper plate rings to score points.

These games require minimal supplies, encourage teamwork, and can be easily adapted to different spaces, making them perfect for school playtime!

