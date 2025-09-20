Regional College Football Preview/Results for This Weekend

Week four of College Football is now underway and there are some exciting games regionally on tap for this weekend.

Let’s start with Syracuse. The Orange (2–1) are coming off back-to-back wins, including last Friday’s 45–0 blowout over Colgate at the Dome. Now they head into ACC play on the road at Clemson. The Tigers, 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC are always tough at Memorial Stadium, and this noon kickoff on ABC will be a real test of just how far SU has come under Fran Brown this season. Can the Orange defense slow down Clemson’s ground game? That’s the big question.

Army (1–1) is also in action at noon, hosting North Texas at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights split their first two games, and this one should be a physical battle. Army’s triple-option attack is always fun to watch, and they’ll be looking to wear down the Mean Green early.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Steve Angeli #9 of the Syracuse Orange looks to pass against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half of the 2025 Aflac Kickoff Game between the Syracuse Orange and the Tennessee Volunteers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In Division III, Utica University (2–0) takes a perfect record on the road to Hobart for a tough non-conference matchup. Hamilton College (0–1) travels to Amherst for a 1 p.m. kickoff, while Morrisville State (1–1) hosts Union College at the same time. Colgate (1–2) is home to Fordham in a Patriot League matchup that kicks at 1 as well.

Later in the day, SUNY Cortland (2–0), ranked among the top Division III teams in the country, is at Hartwick for a 3 p.m. start.

From the ACC to Division III, it’s one of those weekends where every level of college football has something worth watching. Plenty of storylines, plenty of bragging rights on the line—and we’ll check back with the results when the dust settles.

Check back for scores and details.