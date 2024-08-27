Roughly two dozen Red Lobsters are set to close across the United States as the chain continues to struggle with bankruptcy.

The endless shrimp will officially stop flowing at 2 popular locations in New York, according to a new court filing.

The latest round of closures was announced in a recent court filing, where the chain confirmed it will not renew the leases for 23 additional locations, affecting 14 states. These impacted restaurants will shut their doors on August 31.

More than 100 Red Lobsters, including 11 in New York, have already closed.

Fast Company received an updated list of the newest closings. Thankfully, the Red Lobster in New Hartford was not on it, meaning it will live to see another day.

The New York locations shutting down for good are located in Queensbury and the Bronx. This brings the total number of Red Lobsters still open in the state down to 16.

Nationwide, Red Lobster's portfolio has shrunk to just 500 restaurants. Last year, the chain reported having 650 locations across the United States.

Numerous factors have caused the popular seafood chain's downfall, one of which was its popular endless shrimp deal. The chain said it lost $11 million in its third quarter, pinning some of the blame on making that deal a permanent fixture to its menu.

The chain lost an additional $12.5 million in the final quarter of 2023, with economists saying mismanagement and inflation as some of the leading causes of the chain's fiscal woes.

While fans are worried that the chain will fold entirely, an investment firm is throwing Red Lobster a massive lifeline.

Announced today, the chain is going through another massive change, with lenders appointing a new CEO to oversee the business after it finishes bankruptcy proceedings. They picked the former leader of P.F. Chang's, Damola Adamolekun, according to Bloomberg.

Adamolekun helmedP.F. Chang's for four years before exiting in 2023.

The chain is currently in the process of selling itself to Fortress Credit Corp., which owns chains like Logan's Roadhouse and J. Alexander's. Amid the transition, the investment firm loaned Red Lobster $100 million to help it stay afloat.

It is unknown if more closures will happen down the line.

