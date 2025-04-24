Recycling Event in Utica Saturday- Electronics, Prescriptions, Cell Phones

NY State Senator Joe Griffo is holding another electronics recycling event this Saturday at the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority in Utica.

Griffo, R-C-Rome, is partnering with the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to hold an electronics recycling event this Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oneida-Herkimer Recycling Center at 824 Sewage Plant Road in Utica. The public may drop off electronics such as TVs, computers and other electronics.

For a full list of acceptable items, visit www.ohswa.org.

"This is an important opportunity to safely and properly dispose of unwanted electronics, medications and paper," Sen. Griffo said. "I thank the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata and the state Department of Environmental Conservation for again partnering with me for this upcoming event."

Confidata will also be on hand to shred up to three boxes, per car, of confidential documents (no commercial shredding will be accepted). The state Department of Environmental Conservation will be collecting unused or unwanted prescription medications (no sharps or needles).

Additionally, unused and/or unwanted cellphones will also be collected for donation to Cell Phones for Soldiers to help military members and veterans connect with their families and loved ones.

Here are the details for Sen. Griffo’s latest e-waste recycling event:

WHO: State Sen. Joseph Griffo, Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

WHAT: The public is invited to drop off electronics like TVs, computers, and other electronics for free and safe disposal; confidential documents to be shredded (no commercial shredding will be accepted); old or expired prescription drugs (no sharps or needles); and unwanted and/or unused cell phones will be collected for Cell Phones For Soldiers.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 26.

WHERE: Oneida-Herkimer Recycling Center, 824 Sewage Plant Road, Utica.

Previous recycling events hosted by Sen. Griffo have resulted in more than 600,000 lbs. of electronics being recycled.

