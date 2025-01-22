Pulitzer Prize Winning Cartoonist Living in Upstate NY Has Died

Jules Feiffer, the acclaimed cartoonist, playwright, and screenwriter, passed away due to congestive heart failure on Friday, January 17, 2025, at his home in Richfield Springs, New York, near Utica. Recently, Feiffer lived in a secluded part of Richfield in Otsego County, on a property which sat on high ground above the west side of Rt. 28, overlooking Canadarago Lake. He was 95 years old.

Born on January 26, 1929, in the Bronx, New York City, Feiffer's illustrious career spanned over seven decades, leaving an indelible mark on American arts and letters.

According to Wikipedia, Feiffer began his artistic journey as an assistant to renowned cartoonist Will Eisner in the mid-1940s, contributing to the iconic comic strip "The Spirit." In 1956, he launched his own weekly comic strip, "Feiffer," in The Village Voice, which ran until 1997. His satirical and incisive commentary on politics and society resonated with readers, earning him the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning in 1986.

Beyond cartooning, Feiffer showcased his versatility across various mediums. He penned the screenplay for "Munro," an animated short film about a four-year-old boy drafted into the army, which won an Academy Award in 1961.

His foray into theater produced notable works like "Little Murders" (1967) and "Knock Knock" (1976), both reflecting his sharp wit and keen observation of human nature, according to The Guardian. In cinema, Feiffer wrote the screenplay for "Carnal Knowledge" (1971), directed by Mike Nichols, further cementing his reputation as a formidable storyteller. He also made significant contributions to children's literature, most notably illustrating Norton Juster's "The Phantom Tollbooth" (1961), a beloved classic that has enchanted generations. In recognition of his extensive body of work, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Writers Guild of America in 2010. In his later years, Feiffer continued to create, publishing his first graphic novel for young readers, "Amazing Grapes," in 2024.

Reflecting on his creative process, he emphasized spontaneity and the importance of embracing uncertainty, stating, "One of the privileges of old age or getting older is losing the need to control... just let things go and see where it takes you," he told People Magazine. His legacy as a pioneering artist who adeptly navigated and influenced multiple artistic disciplines will continue to inspire future generations.

Jules Feiffer is survived by his wife, JZ Holden, and three children, including Halley Feiffer, an actress, screenwriter, and television writer. Most notable in television, she wrote the entire season of American Horror Story: Delicate starring Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian.

The Farmers' Museum in Cooperstown Still Amazes Me After 60 Years! The Farmer's Museum in Cooperstown, NY is one of the top family destinations in the region. Thousands come her annually to enjoy a variety of live events and family adventures! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Upstate Legends! A Visit to Cooperstown's Hyde Hall, a "Mansion Unlike Any Other" Hyde Hall, although technically located in Springfield, NY, is closely associated with Cooperstown. The mansion, built for George Clarke (1768-1835), scion of one of the earliest settlers and landowners of then-Western New York State (meaning west of the Hudson River), is without peer for its important contributions to history and architecture of the era. Today, tours of this stunning showplace are a popular attraction to those visiting Cooperstown. Hyde Hall is located at Glimmerglass State Park on the northern shore of Otsego Lake, the village of Cooperstown is on the lake shore nine miles south of the mansion. The house was built between 1817 and 1834, and was designed by Philip Hooker, the pre-eminent New York State architect at the time, and the man who designed the New York State Capitol.

Definitely put Hyde Hall on your Upstate New York bucket list! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio