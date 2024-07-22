Psychic Prediction: Theresa Caputo is Coming Back to Utica’s Stanley Theatre

You don't have to be a psychic to conclude that the Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, is coming back the the big stage at Utica's Stanley Theatre.

For more than a decade, Theresa Caputo—known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, and star of the new Lifetime Series Raising Spirits—has wowed millions of fans, and in some cases, comforted supporters when they needed it most. Now Utica area fans will get another chance at "healing" when the acclaimed medium appears live at The Stanley Theatre on Wednesday, August 14 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $67.90 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. Promoters remind tickler buyers that purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

"Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience ” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience-- a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location.Through personal life stories, candid humor, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them—just in a different way."

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Caputo’s new television series, Raising Spirit debuts in December on Lifetime Television.

In addition to her television series, Theresa has appeared on such programs as “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall,” & “The Today Show.” She has authored five books including NY Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017) and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” (2014). Her Ambie-nominated podcast, “Hey Spirit”, helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance,

Learn more about Theresa Caputo at www.theresacaputo.com.

6 of the Best Thanksgiving Towns in the US Are in New England CountryLiving published this list of the best Thanksgiving towns in the nation. Let's learn more about the six New England communities which made the list. Gallery Credit: Megan

LOOK: 50 best rock albums from the 21st century Stacker compiled a breakdown of the top 50 rock albums from the 21st century using data from Best Ever Albums Gallery Credit: Stacker

PICTURES: Here's What the Cast of 'The Dukes of Hazzard' Look Like Today! The Dukes of Hazzard was more than just a popular TV show, it was a television phenomenon that launched several of its cast members into sex symbol status. Decades after the show debuted in 1979, the cast members look very different today, but they've held up remarkably well. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker