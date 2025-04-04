The Margaret Bundy Scott Field House at Hamilton College in Clinton was blanketed with Secret Service and law enforcement on Thursday evening as more than 5,000 people spent an hour listening to former President Barrack Obama.

President Obama talked about his time campaigning and in the White House, and he referenced the divide America is currently experiencing, as well as cuts to funding at universities and colleges around the country.

HAMILTON COLLEGE: BARACK OBAMA NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

"The idea of canceling a speaker who comes to your campus. Who you don’t agree with. Shouting them down and not letting them speak," said Obama. "That’s not America. You let 'em speak, and then tell 'em why they’re wrong."

Obama, who said he hadn't spoken to the public in a while, answered questions from Hamilton President Steven J. Tepper. He criticized the Trump administration picking up students on campus and deporting them after they expressed their right to free speech. He also criticized colleges for bending to the Administration in order to keep federal funding flowing. He said maybe higher education needs to use those endowments they receive to keep important research going, by funding the research themselves for a while. He also suggested that if students disagree with the policy of current administration, it's time to stand up and do something. "No one is going to do it for you," he said.

During one of his answers Obama touched on gun violence and kids being shot and killed in their schools. "I understand hunting, and shooting for sport, and even protection. But I don’t understand semi-automatic weapons and shooting up innocent children."

Obama spoke directly to the college students in the audience. "Change doesn’t happen overnight. Sometimes it zigs and zags. Sometimes we take two steps forward and one big step back," but he said "it's worth working for." He advised students to be patient."You’re not going to fix it all at once. You’re going to be disappointed. People are imperfect. It's worth trying," he said. Just "don’t get discouraged. I know it’s crazy right now. But we’re going to be okay."

HAMILTON COLLEGE: BARACK OBAMA NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

While the crowd inside stood to give the former President an ovation, others outside were either a part of an overflow viewing of the livestream, or one of about 250 people with tickets who ended up disappointed because they were refused entry. Officials say, because the metal detectors and bag checks took so much time, when the event started there were dozens of people still in line who were turned away by government officials.

About 250 guests, according to Hamilton College, "were still waiting to enter when doors were closed by government officials at the start of the program." Hamilton staff quickly set up a second overflow viewing area where about 200 of those turned away, were able to watch the livestream there, Hamilton said.

"Due to heightened security, screening times ran much longer than expected due to the limited number of screening machines provided by officials. Government officials followed their required protocol in closing the doors once the program began. This free event was ticketed at 5,400, and no additional tickets were distributed. The event was not at capacity. When the doors were closed by officials, empty seats remained in the field house. We understand how frustrating this was for those who had waited so long and were unable to get into the main venue. A second overflow viewing area was quickly set up by Hamilton staff and about 200 guests were able to watch the livestream there. We truly regret that this impacted members of our community who were not able to participate in this special event," the statement from Hamilton read.

Transportation To and From

Obama reportedly flew into Griffiss International Airport in Rome, and then traveled by SUV with Secret Service to the Hamilton College campus. He arrived at about 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, and exited immediately after the speaking engagement at about 8:15 p.m., flying back out of Griffiss.

A side note, former Presidents are not provided with taxpayer funded transportation, unless if a current President offers them a ride on Air Force One. Obama usually travels to events involving the Obama Foundation on a Citation G5 which seats eight, leased by the foundation.

21 Photos That Make it Painfully Obvious Why You Do Not Want to Be a Boxer Mankind has been fighting in some form or another for as long as mankind has existed. And, it probably became a game not long after it became a prerequisite for survival. Some time around 1650BC, according to a fresco which has survived since the Bronze Age, man began using gloves. Centuries later boxing became the big stakes, big money sport that it is today. And, oh yes, there is still a lot of blood. If you are thinking about taking up boxing, take a good hard look at your nose, and then these pictures. Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino

Must See Million Dollar Home With 12 Sprawling Acres In Richfield, NY This furnished million dollar home screams luxury. From the front door with the grand entryway, 12 acres of lush land, this home is minutes from Cooperstown and is a must see piece of property, see for yourself. Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli