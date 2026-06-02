Pregnant Inmate Captured Minutes After Escaping Crouse Hospital

A pregnant inmate being treated at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse was captured by police just minutes after escaping from the custody of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy Monday evening.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Tanya M. Searle escaped at about 6:02 p.m. while receiving treatment on the hospital's Labor and Delivery floor. Searle had been hospitalized for several days and, under New York State Correction Law, was not restrained because of her pregnancy.

Investigators say Searle broke away from a deputy and slipped onto a service elevator as the doors were closing. Hospital staff immediately initiated lockdown procedures, but authorities said she had already left the area before the lockdown took effect.

The search didn't last long.

Syracuse Police officers located Searle about eight minutes later in the 1100 block of South Townsend Street and took her into custody. She was turned over to Sheriff's deputies and transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center.

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Because she was now considered an escape risk, Searle was restrained under provisions of state law before being taken for evaluation by medical staff, according to Public Information Officer Deputy Doug Roser.

The Sheriff's Office says both a criminal investigation and an internal review are underway. Additional charges connected to the escape are expected.

Searle has been held at the Justice Center since May 29 following her arrest by the Manlius Police Department. She is currently facing charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, fifth-degree conspiracy and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Onondaga Sheriff's Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.

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