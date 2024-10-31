If you could do anything during your final moments, what would you choose?

Lately, I've been keeping up with a morbid TikTok account that ranks every death row final meal request to find out which inmate had the best.

The content creator recreates the final meals of famous and not-so-famous death row inmates, from H.H. Holmes and Ted Bundy to Robert Lee Massie.

While some meals are worthy of going out with a bang, pun intended, others are super lackluster and even disappointing.

David Silverman/Getty Images

These inmates knew when their final meal was and could ask for anything they wanted, which is a luxury not many of us have - if you'd even call it that.

But what if we could set our final meal - or even choose our final activity before passing to the great beyond?

That's exactly what a new poll set to find out and asked Americans nationwide to reveal what would they want to be doing before kicking the bucket.

Insurance agency Choice Mutual polled New Yorkers and it seems the state is ruled by its stomach.

Instead of wanting to slip away peacefully at a concert or looking over the tranquil waters at the Finger Lakes, people here honestly want to die while stuffing this staple in their face.

Joshua Resnick

Yes, you're reading correctly: A majority of New Yorkers said if they could do anything before passing away, it'd be eating a bagel.

Just a bagel. There was no talk of trimmings like cream cheese or smoked salmon.

The best guess I have is these respondents wouldn't care how the bagel was prepared as long as they had one in their meaty hand before shuffling off this mortal coil.

While bagels are iconic in New York, it's a little disappointing that this was the #1 choice since pizza is right there.

It's even more embarrassing once reading what the other states chose.

A majority of those in Mississippi said they would like to spend their final hours at a blues bar while those in New Hampshire voted to leaf peep in Franconia Notch State Park.

Meanwhile, those in Louisiana would like to drop dead after partying all night on Mardi Gras.

Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

On the other hand, poll takers were also asked who they'd want to have at their side when they took the final breath. Half said they'd want to be surrounded by family and friends while 19% said they just wanted to be close to that one special person in their life.

New Yorkers were also asked how they'd want to be remembered after their soul has punched the one-way ticket to the afterlife. The #1 answer, with 31% of respondents, was with a big party.

Just 29% of respondents said they'd prefer a quiet memorial while just 15% wanted a tree planting ceremony in their name.

These people also revealed what they'd want in their obituary. A leading 21% hoped it would start with “Always Made People Laugh," while 19% wanted to be remembered as having “Lived Life to the Fullest” or as being “Beloved by Family and Friends."

Quite a morbid poll if you ask me! But, if you had the luxury of knowing when your clock would run out, how would you make those final preparations?

