Attorney Frank Policelli, who represented Kaitlyn Conley in the second murder trial of her boss Mary Yoder, is livid over comments by her current attorney regarding mistakes that were made. "There were no mistakes," said Policelli.

Melissa Schwartz, who represented Conley in her successful appeal to the Appellate Court which led to her conviction being overturned, said during an interview with WIBX's Keeler Show on Wednesday, that Policelli made a mistake when he introduced certain evidence including that of a toxicologist (see interview below).

Kaitlyn Conley embraces family after being set free in Oneida County Court. (Photo by Andrew Derminio / WIBX) Kaitlyn Conley embraces family after being set free in Oneida County Court. (Photo by Andrew Derminio / WIBX) loading...

Policelli made it clear, in his opinion, there were no mistakes in his case and furthermore, he wants people to remember that in the second trial he was able to convince the jury that she was not guilty of murder in the case, as they ultimately found her guilty on the lesser charge, 2nd Degree Manslaughter.

Watch Attorney Frank Policelli's interview on WIBX's Keeler Show from Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Watch Interview on WIBX's Keeler Show with current Kaitlyn Conley Attorney Melissa K. Schwartz, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Background

The first trial of Kaitlyn Conley vs. Oneida County came back with a hung jury. In the second trial, the jury chose the lesser charge of Manslaughter and Conley was sentenced to 27 years in state prison. She's already served 7 years of that sentence. In February of 2024, Conley's appeal was denied by Judge Michael Dwyer in Oneida County Court. Later in the year Conley filed another more specific appeal which the Appellate Court agreed to hear which led to her conviction being overturned last Friday.

