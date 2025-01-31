Police: Upstate NY 18-Yr-Old Distributed Child Porn Online

New York State Police in East Herkimer have arrested an 18-year-old male on charges that he possessed and attempted to distribute child pornography. Troopers arrested Timothy J. Gagnon of Litchfield, NY, on Wednesday, and charged him with:

•Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (class “D” felony)

•Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child (class “E” felony)

Troopers say the arrest was part of anInternet Crimes Against Children Investigation into Gagnon by the by State Police and the Herkimer County Probation Department. According to the NYSP investigation, Gagnon utilized the internet to distribute child exploitation material.

Gagnon was arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.

In 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline received over 36 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation nationwide. Of these, 40,545 reports were made available to law enforcement in New York State, according to missingkids.org. These numbers mark a significant increase from 2021, when the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received approximately 11,000 reports. The number of reports rose to about 26,000 in 2023.

These statistics underscore the escalating issue of online child sexual exploitation in New York, highlighting the critical need for continued vigilance and robust protective measures.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by members of the Computer Crime Unit – Troop D, State Police in Herkimer, and Herkimer County Probation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

