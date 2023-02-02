One Person Shot, Another is Dead Following West Utica Shooting
Update, 3:30 PM:
Police in Utica say one man is dead following a reported shooting at a convenience store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets in the city.
Police were called at approximately 1:30 PM with a report of a man who shot a woman in the abdomen, near Fred's Dari-Del in West Utica. Upon arrival, UPD shut down nearby streets and surrounded the building. Witnesses told police the man was held up inside the store.
Following over an hour of unsuccessfully attempting to communicate with the man via a speaker system, police entered the store at about 3 PM where they found the deceased male.
At a press conference shortly thereafter, Utica police reported that following an argument, the male allegedly shot the woman, his girlfriend, and then reportedly entered the store, where police believe he then shot himself.
No names have been released as of yet. The condition of the female, who was taken to a local hospital, is currently unknown.
Police in Utica have surrounded a convenience store on Noyes Street on the city's west side, after shots were reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.
Police say there is one victim, a female, who was shot in the lower extremity near Fred's Dar-Del on Noyes Street. Witnesses say the woman was taken to a local hospital.
According to Sgt. Mike Curley, it was reported that a male subject is still inside the market. Police have the building surrounded and are using a speaker system to attempt communication. Curley says that Utica police have the building surrounded and are trying to confirm whether the man is inside, and/or alive.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.