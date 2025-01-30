Police Seek Help Finding 29-Yr-Old Wanted Woman of the Week

Police in New Hartford and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a 29-year-old woman they say is wanted on Grand Larceny warrants.

According to Investigator Justin Gehringer of the New Hartford Police Department, they're searching for Dana C. Horning believed to be from Gloversville who is wanted following two separate grand larceny incidents at the Kohls Department store in New Hartford. Gehringer says, Horning has two active felony arrest warrants issued by the New Hartford Police Department for two separate incidents of Grand Larceny 4th, with the first occurring on February 6, 2024, involving the theft of $2,138.00 worth of clothing at Kohls, he said. The second incident according to police happened on February 7, 2024, where police say she stole $1,594.95 worth of clothing, also from Kohls Department Store in New Hartford, NY.

If a member of the public has information on Horning's whereabouts, they are asked to reach out to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS). All information and the informant's identity will remain 100-percent anonymous.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Agency: New Hartford Police Department

Name: Dana C. Horning

DOB: 01/24/1996 (29 years old)

Descriptors: White Female 5’4, 120lbs, brown eyes, brown hair.

Location: LKA : 190 Blanchard Rd Gloversville, NY.

Charges: (2) Felony Arrest warrant- Grand Larceny 4th

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Horning, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

