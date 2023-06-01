Police Searching for This Wanted Person of the Week
A local man is wanted on two bench warrants, one for Petit Larceny, and the other for Failure to Complete Drug Treatment, as ordered by the Madison County Court, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police.
24-year-old Connor G. Mahoney is wanted by police for the second time in the last six months. Back in December, Mahoney was wanted on a Madison County Superior Bench Warrant for Burglary in the 2nd. Police say. he was also wanted on 2nd degree burglary charges and a bench warrant. Mahoney was apprehended on December 15th for the previous charges.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Connor G. Mahoney
DOB: 03/27/1999 (24yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’8, 130 lbs, blond hair, blue eyes
Location: Unknown
Charges: Madison County Superior Court Bench Warrant issued 5/15/2023
- Failure to complete drug treatment, as ordered
Oneida City Court Bench Warrant (issued 5/19/23)
- Petit Larceny
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
