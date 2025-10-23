Police Arrest Utica Man on Stabbing Charges

Police in Utica have arrested a City man on assault charges after receiving a 911 call claiming a woman had been stabbed.

According to Utica Police, on October 22nd, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Utica Police and Utica Fire units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Genesee Street following a 911 call received stating a male had just stabbed his girlfriend and that she was located inside the residence. As the officers arrived, they located 41-year-old Craig Powers of Utica standing on sidewalk holding a knife which was covered in blood. Upon noticing the officers, police say Powers immediately dropped the weapon and placed his hands above his head. He was then detained and placed into a patrol vehicle, according to police.

Police say, officers then made entry into the apartment and located a female suffering from numerous stab wounds to her head, neck, and body. She was soon transported to the Wynn Hospital in Utica for treatment by the Utica Police Department, where it was then learned that her injuries were not life threatening.

Based on the UPD investigation, police determined the argument had transpired with the knife changing hands and during the exchanges, the female victim suffered from several knife wounds.

At the conclusion of their investigation, Police charged Powers with Assault in the second degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

The investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

