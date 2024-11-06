Police Looking for Help in Locating Missing Upstate New York Man
New York State Police in Oneida, Troop D, is asking the public to assist in funding a man from Oneida County who has been reported missing by his family.
Troopers are looking for 32-year-old Brandon Hatton from Oneida County, specifically from a facility in Utica.
Brandon was reported missing to the New York State Police on Saturday, November 2, 2024, by a family member. He was last seen late July at the Insight House Rehabilitation Center located at 500 Whitesboro Street in Utica, NY, and voluntarily checked himself out against court order.
Hatton has an active warrant through New York State Parole, and is believed to be somewhere in the Syracuse area.
Hatton is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, approximately 170 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He also goes by the last name "Hubbard."
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Hatton are asked to call the New York State Police at 315-366-6000. People can also report any information to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Hatton, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
