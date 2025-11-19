Police: Contractor Took Payment But Never Did the Work

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office arrested a Utica contractor who they say took money for a job, and never did the work. Police say, Hasim Muheljic, of Utica, was allegedly took payment and cashed a check for $7,000.00 back in July of 2025, and police say he never did the work.

Upon further investigation by Deputies, on September 29, 2025, Road Patrol Deputies took a complaint where a victim hired a private contractor to do work at a residence in the Town of Whitestown. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says the victim paid the contractor, Hasim Muheljic, of Utica, with a check for $7,000.00 back in July of 2025. Upon further investigation Deputies found that no work had been completed and the check was cashed. The initial investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigation Unit.

Maciol says, on November 18, 2025, Muheljic turned himself in at the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building where he was then charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony. Muheljic was then held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings in CAP Court. Later that same day Muheljic was released on his own recognizance to appear again on a later date.

Maciol says the Larceny investigation has been completed.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

The Must Haves For Deer Hunting in North Dakota Now keep in mind, these are only the BASIC must-haves to get you started! Gallery Credit: CANVA

You Could Own a Colorado Ranch Known for Elk and Bear Hunting A ranch for sale in Cedaredge, Colorado is known for frequent visits from deer, elk, moose and bears. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde