Police Arrest Local Modified Lacrosse Coach After Alleged Altercation

A volunteer modified Whitesboro lacrosse coach was arrested by Whitesboro Police after being accused of trying to assault a Syracuse high school lacrosse player, according to a release from Whitesboro Police.

38-year-old Richard Knight was arrested and charged with 3rd degree attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, according to police. The arrest was made on June 12th, and Knight was issued an appearance ticket to appear at a later date.

The incident stemmed from a game between Whitesboro and Syracuse West at Whitesboro on May 17th, when an altercation broke out between players from both teams. Knight was arrested for allegedly attempting to assault one of the Syracuse West players.

According to the news release, Knight was accused of "aggressive actions" against one of the Syracuse players, but did not reveal exactly what happened during the game.

Syracuse.com spoke with school officials who said they could not discuss personnel matters involving current, former, or volunteer staff members. It's unknown if Knight is still serving as a coach for Whitesboro. Whitesboro's modified team finished out the remainder of the season, but canceled two games with Syracuse schools, according to reports.

WIBX has reached out to the Whitesboro school district for comment and is awaiting response.

Disclaimer: This news report includes details from witnesses, police and news media that have not yet been proven in a court of law. All persons are considered innocent until legally proven otherwise in accordance with applicable New York State law.

