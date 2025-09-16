Police Arrest Five Local Men Following Altercation in Oneida Square

Police in Utica arrested five local men after an altercation in the Oneida Square area of the city on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Police say investigators with the GIVE Unit partnered with NYS Parole Officers conducting details in GIVE Hot Spot areas created due to instances of gun violence, were patrolling the Oneida Square area when they noticed an altercation taking place.

Police say, as they got closer the individuals involved entered a vehicle that was parked nearby and as the officers approached the vehicle and began to speak with the occupants, they noticed what appeared to the handle of a firearm protruding from a rear seat pocket. As a result, each of the five occupants were removed and detained, and it was learned that the weapon was a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

None of the male subjects would claim ownership of the gun and as a result each of them were charged with the following.

Nyreek L. Loadholt age 27 of Utica:

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – Previous Conviction

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – Defaced Firearm

• Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Xzavier T. Ross age 30 of Utica:

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – Previous Conviction

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – Defaced Firearm

• Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Robert L. Garner age 33 of Mohawk:

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – Previous Conviction

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – Defaced Firearm

• Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Davonte K. Gary age 24 of Utica:

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – Previous Conviction

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – Defaced Firearm

• Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Kevin B. Small age 32 of Utica

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – Defaced Firearm

• Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Police say their investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

