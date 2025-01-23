Those who love wild animals and Pokémon will have their passions combined for one day only.

The Utica Zoo is back in the news after welcoming an adorable baby donkey named Picabo just last week.

Read More: See the Photos of Adorable Baby Donkey Born at Utica Zoo

Now, the zoo is rolling out the red carpet for the global phenomenon known as Pokémon with an extra special community day.

Vulpix Geodude Pidgeot Charizard Onix Staryu Coldeen Zubat And Psyduck In The Getty Images loading...

The event, set for this Saturday, encourages people to walk around the zoo's grounds for special in-app events.

Those participating can also join in on a themed scavenger hunt, learn about wildlife with the education stations, collect new Utica Zoo Animal Conservation Cards, and enjoy special “lures” activated by zoo staff within the game.

"Anyone can participate with a phone and the Pokémon GO app," the zoo proclaimed.

Pikachu Outbreak Festival Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images loading...

The event is set for Saturday, January 25. However, those hoping to fill their Pokedex should stick around between the hours of 2 and 4pm.

The in-game event will be from 2 – 4 pm, when "lures" will be activated on all of the PokéStops to help you catch all sorts of critters including the featured Pokémon for the day: Ralts, a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon.

It is possible that a few lucky players will catch a "shiny" Ralts, which are among the most coveted Pokémon in the game.

Pokemon GO Goes Live In Bangkok Paula Bronstein, Getty Images loading...

If you're not into catching pocket monsters, don't fret. The zoo welcomes everyone through their doors to see all the animals on exhibit and learn about how to protect wildlife from habitat destruction and other threats to their numbers.

The Utica Zoo is open daily from 10am to 4pm. Tickets can be bought at the window or online at uticazoo.org.

The 10 Deadliest Animals at the Utica Zoo, Ranked Thankfully, the Utica Zoo is pretty safe. But that doesn't mean you'd want to come face-to-face with every single animal who lives there. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Get our free mobile app

Here's 7 Animals You Didn't Know Were Endangered At The Utica Zoo Who knew these vulnerable and endangered animals could be only found close to home at the Utica Zoo? Gallery Credit: Carl