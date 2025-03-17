Pioneers, Continentals Advance in Men’s Hockey NCAA Tournament

The Utica University and Hamilton College Men's Hockey teams both moved on to the quarterfinal round of the DIII National Tournament on Saturday. Utica beat Fitchburg State 5-1 in the early game at the Adirondack Bank Center, and Hamilton defeated University of New England 4-2 on the road in the State of Maine in the nightcap.

Utica Pioneers come one step closer to UCHC Championship with win over Manhattanville on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM) Utica Pioneers come one step closer to UCHC Championship with win over Manhattanville on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM) loading...

Next up for Utica, the Pioneers (22-4-2) remain at home playing St. Norbert (23-5-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center. St. Norbert has won five National Championships in the last 15 years, and appeared in the NCAA Tournament 22 times since 1997. Their last national championship was in 2018. Utica is searching for its first-ever national title. When comparing schedules the two teams have Adrian in common. Utica played Adrian twice this season, both times in Michigan back in November winning one of two games. St. Norbert, played Adrian twice in the regular season, as well as in the NCHA conference championship game, winning all three times.

credit: David Bates credit: David Bates loading...

Hamilton (21-6-1) has an equally difficult challenge ahead as they face Curry College, the top team in the country, at home at the Canton Ice House in Canton, MA, at 3 p.m. Saturday. Curry (24-3-0) won the CNE conference title. By the way, if both Utica and Hamilton win this weekend, they will face each other in the semi-finals a week from this Friday, most likely at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.

Tickets for Saturday's Pioneers game are on sale now for season ticket holders and will be available to the general public at Empire Tix or at the Aud Box Office beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The Top 5 Favorite Snacks in Every State in America HubScore recently looked at the popularity ratings of snacks across the USA to determine which brand dominates each state's taste buds. From Pringles, Chex Mix, Rice Krispies Treats, Cheetos, Doritos, Tostitos, Fritos, and many more, here are HubScore 's Top 5 Snacks in Each State. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

5 Times Grammys Got Best Rock Album Wrong (+ 5 Times They Nailed It) In a nearly 30 year history, there's some spot on picks, but also some pretty wild misses in the Grammy's Best Rock Album category. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire