Picente Says Modest Tax Hike Needed to Keep County Strong

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says it’s time for a small but necessary course correction. For the first time in more than a decade, his proposed 2026 budget includes a 2.9% property tax increase — a move he calls a “step forward,” not a setback.

Picente laid out his $560.9 million spending plan this week before the County Board of Legislators, describing it as a responsible adjustment to deal with rising costs and stagnant revenue. The biggest problem, he says, is Albany and Washington pushing more expenses onto counties while local leaders have little say in how the money is spent.

About 90% of Oneida County’s budget goes toward programs required by the state, like Medicaid and foster care. Medicaid alone costs the county more than $57 million — nearly the entire property tax levy. Despite that burden, Picente points out that his administration continues to pay down debt faster than it borrows and keeps tightening spending where possible.

The new budget retires $17.6 million in debt while adding $13 million in new borrowing for major projects. Other changes include moving foster care management in-house and cutting unfilled jobs to save money.

Picente said the goal is simple: protect the county’s ability to deliver services without digging a financial hole. “We’ve done everything possible to keep the increase small,” he said.

Lawmakers will vote on the plan November 12th.

