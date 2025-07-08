Photos: Albany Symphony Performs at Utica’s Harbor Point

Utica's new Harbor Point was the location for the Albany Symphony's "Water Music New York: More Voices - Utica" on Thursday, July 3, 2025. There was a full day of cultural performances, dancing, music and food trucks - capped off by a special canal bicentennial performance by the Albany Symphony.

As part of its Water Music NY: More Voices partnership with the New York State Canal Corporation to commemorate the bicentennial of the Erie Canal, the Albany Symphony will present an all-day festival in the new Harbor Point in Utica on July 3, 2025. The festival celebrates the critical role played by immigrant and refugee communities in building modern-day Utica. As the centerpiece of the festival, Puerto-Rican-born composer Christian Quinones will create a new commissioned work for orchestra and narrators, telling the story of Utica’s uniquely beautiful community of immigrants through a blending of music, food, and stories. In preparation, Christian visited community members and professional chefs in Utica to cook and interview them, and to video and audio record their narratives about their journeys, food, and how food reflects life. Including visits with members of the Bosnian, Lebanese, Karen, Somali, Dominican, and other communities, Christian will weave a joyful musical celebration of the beautiful variety of peoples and cultures in the Utica area. The July 3 festival will include sharing delicious food, as well as celebrating community through dance, music, recreation, and immersive explorations of history, culture, and the natural world. -Canal Corporation

There was also a Taste of Utica celebration with several food trucks and various cuisines.

Utica Community Food Fest, featuring Bosnian, Lebanese, Karen, Somali, Mexican, Dominican, and many other cuisines of food.

Albany Symphony in Utica's Harbor Point Photos from one of the first ever performances at Utica's Harbor Point on July 3, 2025. Gallery Credit: NANCY L. FORD