Those about to enjoy a delicious Mother's Day brunch at Craylee's will no longer need to worry about a possible protest from PETA.

Last week, PETA announced it would be bringing its "Hell on Wheels" truck to several Utica restaurants on Mother's Day. The truck, which is made to look like a chicken transport vehicle, is equipped to loudly play the sound of dying birds.

The goal of the protest was to condemn egg-serving restaurants and promote veganism.

Craylee's was one of the restaurants on the list, which caused much distress to the owner.

Jennifer joined WIBX's Keeler in the Morning show on Friday, as did a representative of PETA, to discuss the event.

Worried about how the protest would impact one of the biggest days for Craylee's, Jennifer began negotiating with PETA and both parties came to a positive resolution.

In a press release, the activist organization announced it would no longer be boycotting Craylee’s on Mother's Day.

Instead, PETA will deliver samples of Just Egg vegan breakfast sandwiches for Craylee’s to try. The organizations said it will pay for a month's supply if Jennifer adds the option to the menu.

Said PETA Senior Vice President, Colleen O’Brien:

Chickens are inquisitive, intelligent animals who form friendships, love and care for their young, and they don’t deserve to suffer and die so people can eat omelets. Adding a delicious, animal-friendly vegan option to Craylee’s breakfast menu is a welcome first step, and PETA urges diners everywhere to leave chickens in peace and to please go vegan.

PETA still intends to protest other egg-serving restaurants this Sunday, May 11.

New boycott sites for the “Hell on Wheels” truck include Utica BBQ, Sheri’s Eastside Diner, and Sazón Frank.

