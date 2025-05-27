Rite Aid is approaching its final days and is shutting down all of its Central New York stores.

Earlier this month, Rite Aid announced it was entering bankruptcy a second time and planned to shutter or sell all 179 New York locations.

The following week, 2 stores in the Empire State were marked for permanent closure. That number jumped to 7 a few days later.

At the time, the list did not include any Central New York locations... but that has since changed for the worse.

Rite Aid Announces Slew of Store Closures, Thousands of Layoffs across New York

On Tuesday, May 27, a series of WARN notices were posted concerning the future of Rite Aid in the state.

These notices confirmed the inevitable, the drugstore chain was shuttering even more locations - including 15 in Central New York.

The impacted stores are as follows:

Cortland County

1067 State Route 222 in Cortland

Genesee County

172 North Main Street, Gloversville

Montgomery County

149 Market Street, Amsterdam

Oneida County

4854 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

46 Kellogg Road, New Hartford

141 Oriskany Boulevard, Whitesboro

405 Erie Boulevard West, Rome

1924 Genesee Street, Utica

Onondaga County

113 Downer Street Baldwinsville

5335 West Genesee Street, Ste 20, Camillus

7245 Henry Clay Blvd, Liverpool

5380 West Taft Road North Syracuse

519 Butternut Street, Syracuse

1820 Teall Ave, Syracuse

Otsego County

400 Chestnut Street, Oneonta

All stores will permanently shut down on June 4.

The WARN notices also confirmed about 180 local store employees will be laid off starting on June 4.

Statewide, the number of layoffs has hit 2,136 people.

Why Is Rite Aid Going out of Business?

Rite has been struggling for several years and not just because of the pandemic.

The chain crumbled under financial pressure from the ongoing opioid-related lawsuits, increasing supplier costs, and a strong shift in consumer spending due to inflation.

The chain, which is one of America's top 3 drugstore companies, previously declared bankruptcy in October 2023 and emerged from the proceedings the following September.

During that time, the company shut down about 60 of its New York locations and saved itself about $2 billion in cost-cutting measures.

Seven months later, the chain faltered again, with CEO Matt Schroeder saying the bad economy and tariffs added to the company's financial woes and served as the final nails in its coffin.

Schroeder said the company was going to pursue all alternatives, including selling its assets to other buyers.

During that time, the company announced plans to close all 179 New York locations unless a buyer came forward.

Sadly, the company was unable to keep the brand alive through a sale.

So, starting a week from now, all Rite Aid stores will permanently close with a firm closure date on June 4.

Customers who use the chain to pick up prescriptions are advised to work with staff to start transferring to other competing pharmacies to avoid interruptions.

