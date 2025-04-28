Outdoor Showcase Event Rained Out, Rescheduled for This Weekend

A very rainy weekend in Herkimer County resulted in a dismal washout of the 1st Annual Herkimer County Outdoor Showcase, sponsored by Oak Hill Motors RV and Marine. The event ran Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds off the Frankfort exit of Rt. 5-S.

The event featured vendors from all over the region selling outdoor products from RVs and Boats, to grilling, outdoor machinery, camping and more. Now, the organizers have worked out an agreement with the Herkimer County Fair to extend the event to this Saturday and Sunday.

“It was a terrible show because of weather,” said Paul Jenkins of Oak Hill Motors. “We have made arrangements with the fairgrounds to leave stuff there and have a rain date this coming weekend.”

The re-scheduled outdoor products event will run this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds in Frankfort. “We’re really hoping for better weather this weekend,” said Jenkins.

The vendors which have remained at the outdoor show include Oak Hill Motors RV and

Marine, Moody’s Polaris, Adirondack Shed and Cabin, and Tow Away Haulers.

Vendors will be offering deep discounts both Saturday and Sunday on all outdoor wants and needs.

The Herkimer County Fairgrounds is home to the Herkimer County Fair in Frankfort, NY, held in August of each year. The Fairgrounds are also used as an event venue for various activities such as auctions, camping groups, educational events, weddings and parties, and much more. For information, contact the Fair Association at (315) 895-7464.

The Herkimer County Fairgrounds is also home to the World's Largest Yard Sale, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Vendors are still being accepted if you'd like to host your own yard sale at this annual event.

O'Scugnizzo's Pizzeria is 110 Years Old in Utica, NY Founded in 1914 by Eugenio Brullino, a determined immigrant from Naples, Italy, O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria has become synonymous with quality, consistency, and the unique flavors of Utica. Eugenio Brullino arrived in America in 1913 on the Canopic to Boston, Massachusetts, from Naples at the age of 25. Settling in Utica with his wife Maria, he began his American journey as a pastry chef. To supplement their household income, Maria would prepare little tomato pies, which Eugenio sold at church feasts each weekend. The name "O'Scugnizzo" comes from Naples, which was a slang term used for street urchin’s looking for a day’s work. When he decided to open his pizzeria in 1914, it was this term that became the trade name, a legacy that would endure for generations. Gallery Credit: Permission by Lisa Burline Roser for TSM

These 6 New York Restaurants Sell the Best Pizza in America Eat This, Not That asked chefs across the U.S. to reveal who sells the best slice of pizza. Six pizzerias in NY made the cut. Do you agree these places sell the best of the best? Gallery Credit: Megan