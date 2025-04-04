Outdoor Camping and Sporting Show Open to Additional Vendors

We're finally getting a tease of springtime here in the Mohawk Valley with more decent weather following the hardest winter we've experienced in several years. Now, the Herkimer County Fairgrounds is ready to kick-off one of its first summer season events of the year here in the month of April.

The first-ever Herkimer County Outdoor Showcase is coming later this month to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds in Frankfort. There will be lots of vendors for all of your outdoor wants and needs.

The event, which will run April 25th, 26th & 27th at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds from 10am-6pm, will feature several vendors with anything and everything to do with outdoors.

•RVs

•Boats

•Tractors

•Camping

•Hunting

•Fishing

•Backyards

•Lawn care

•Farm supplies

•Chainsaws

•Barbecuing

If it has to do with outdoor work or play, expect to see it at the 1st Annual Herkimer County Outdoor Showcase.

The organizers, Oak Hill Motors in Frankfort, is still accepting applications for vendors who would like to participate in the show. Interested businesses can inquire by calling 315-895-7139 for additional information.

The outdoor show is open to the public all three days.

The Herkimer County Fairgrounds is home to the Herkimer County Fair in Frankfort, NY, held in August of each year. The Fairgrounds are also used as an event venue for various activities such as auctions, camping groups, educational events, weddings and parties, and much more. For information, contact the Fair Association at (315) 895-7464.

The Herkimer County Fairgrounds is home to the World's Largest Yard Sale, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Vendors are still being accepted if you'd like to host your own yard sale at this annual event.

