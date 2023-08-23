Out with the Old: Don’s Ford Demolishes Dealership That Stood for Over 50 Years

Excavators and demo teams caused quite a stir when they rolled into Utica and began tearing down the Don's Ford building on Wednesday, seemingly without warning.

Curious drivers contacted the radio station to report heavy machinery ripping the structure into pieces and ask what was happening.

Considering the building in question had been a prominent fixture of Horatio Street since the 1960s, that may have sparked the confusion.

Why would they get rid of something so recognizable? Moreover, some worried if another business was closing in Central NY.

So, off we went to Horatio Street to find out ourselves.

The building had to go

Allen Hutchings, the sales manager of Don's Ford, wants to assure the community that the dealership isn't going anywhere.

In fact, they're gearing up for its next 50 years. But, in order to do that, they had to demo the object that had been directly blocking street views of their new location.

Some people on the road might not have even noticed the newly constructed building behind the old dealership.

Hutchings explained to WIBX his team moved into their new offices at the start of July, meaning the structure Don's Ford called home for over 50 years was completely vacant.

Hutchings added the old building wasn't just outdated in both looks and function, it developed some annoying issues during certain weather events, which contributed to its removal.

And while it's a bittersweet goodbye, it appears the Don's Ford team is enjoying their new and improved surroundings.

What Don's Ford plans to do with space

There are no plans to rebuild the structure once it's removed. Instead, Hutchings said the lot will remain vacant.

The plan is to use the lot for additional parking once it's cleared from debris.

This appears to be a very smart move considering average car prices are expected to tumble after hitting record high margins a few months ago. Meaning, buyers may soon start visiting their local dealerships instead of shopping around for pre-owned vehicles.

Rebecca Rydzewski, research manager at Cox Automotive, told Kelley Blue Book:

New-vehicle price inflation has all but disappeared in 2023. New-vehicle prices, primarily driven by cuts in luxury and electric vehicles, are decreasing as inventory is steadily improving. With higher inventories and higher incentives helping to keep downward pressure on prices, there certainly are good reasons for shoppers to be heading back into the market.

Meaning, when more new cars begin rolling into Utica, Don's Ford will have plenty of room for them.

