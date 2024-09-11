O’Scugnizzo Pizzeria Donates to Veteran’s Group After Anniversary Promo

America's second oldest pizzeria used its 110th anniversary to offer up their legendary pizzas to customers in order to donate to a local veteran's group.

O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria made a donation of $3,000 to Feed Our Vets on Wednesday. The donation is the result of their successful anniversary special in August, where customers purchased small cheese pizzas for just $1.10 with the purchase of a large pizza, and all proceeds benefited the nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans in need.

To mark the 110th anniversary of its founding, O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria ran this limited-time offer on August 21st and 22nd, staying true to their century-old tradition of supporting the local community. Feed Our Vets, based in Utica, provides free food to veterans and their families, making it the perfect partner for O'Scugnizzo’s celebratory promotion.

"We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate 110 years than by giving back to a cause as important as Feed Our Vets," says Steven Burline, owner of O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria. "Our community has supported us for over a century, and we are thrilled to be able to return that support in such a meaningful way."

Feed Our Vets has been a critical resource for veterans struggling with hunger, and the contribution from O'Scugnizzo will help fund their ongoing mission.

Feed Our Vets is based in Utica, and is a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to supporting veterans and their families by providing essential food and resources. Founded to address the unique challenges faced by those who have served our country, Feed Our Vets operates food pantries and offers nutritional assistance to ensure that no veteran goes hungry. The organization relies on community donations and volunteer support to fulfill its mission, striving to honor the sacrifices of veterans by ensuring they have access to the basic necessities of life. Through its compassionate outreach and efficient distribution, Feed Our Vets plays a crucial role in enhancing the well-being and dignity of veterans throughout the region.

See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden We can count on two things in life. Death and taxes.

In the state of New York, we can count on those taxes being high. But how high is our tax burden in the Empire State versus other states?

Wallethub recently ranked each of the 50 states based on overall tax burden which they define as "...the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes." These rankings base that ax burden number on property, income, and sales taxes.

