Oriskany Falls Man Facing Laundry List of Charges Following Domestic Incident

An Oriskany Falls man is facing a long list of charges following an alleged unlawful imprisonment domestic dispute.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Monday of 44-year-old Amjad Rashid Jr. of Oriskany Falls stemming from an arrest that happened back on July 5th, 2024. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that the incident happened in the afternoon hours of the 5th. An investigation revealed that Rashid Jr. allegedly unlawfully imprisoned a female victim.

During the alleged imprisonment, Sheriff Maciol says that Rashid Jr. hit the victim several times causing physical injury. The victim's child was present in the home during the alleged imprisonment. Eventually, the victim was able to escape the resident in which they were being kept and she took her child with her. She was ultimately able to call 911 which prompted the investigation. She made the call from a business across the street. Maciol says when deputies arrived, Rashid Jr. had already fled.

Maciol says, the following day Rashid Jr.'s vehicle was located on a nature trail in the Madison County town of Madison. Upon finding the vehicle sheriff's office officials requested the assistance of New York State Police and New York State Forrest Rangers to conduct a search of the wooded area to locate Rashid Jr. During the search K9 units were used as well as drone technology.

Sheriff Maciol revealed that ultimately Rashid Jr. ended up returning to the residence where this all began and he was taken into custody on July 7th. He was then transported to Wynn Hospital for an unspecified treatment. He was eventually released from the hospital on Monday and is now facing the following charges.

Harassment 2nd, a Violation.

Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Criminal Mischief 4th (prevention of emergency call), a Class A Misdemeanor.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Reckless Endangerment 2nd, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, a Class a Misdemeanor.

Assault 3rd, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the New York State Police and the New York State Forrest Rangers for their resources and assistance.

