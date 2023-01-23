Officials with the Oneida Indian Nation say they spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars will outside vendors across New York State last year, and contributed an additional $85 million directly to state and local governments.

The numbers come from an annual economic impact assessment done by the Nation.

All told, contracts with outside vendors in 2022 totaled $254 million, marking a 34% increase over 2021, according to a news release from the OIN. The tribe did business with more than 1,300 vendors - including more than 300 in Oneida County, another 400 in Onondaga County and nearly 170 more in Madison County, per OIN:

The Nation continued to expand partnerships with state and local vendors during 2022: · 1,371 vendors across New York State · 306 vendors in Oneida County · 167 vendors in Madison County · 402 vendors in Onondaga County.

The money spend with vendors in those three counties alone totaled more $110 million, officials said.

Robert Mescavage/Turning Stone Robert Mescavage/Turning Stone loading...

The Oneida Nation's capital project spending also more than tripled last year to nearly $82 million, officials said. In 2022, the OIN celebrated the opening of The Cove at Sylvan Beach, a new vacation/getaway rental property on Oneida Lake, the opening of 7 Kitchens - a buffet style eatery at Turning Stone, and the Villages at Stoney Creek, offering below market rental units for employees of Oneida Nation Enterprises, according to a release from the Nation.

The $85 million sent to local governments comes from the 2013 agreement with New York State to share a portion of slot machine revenues with state and local governments. Officials with Oneida County say they received more than $18 million from the Nation through the first three-quarters of 2022.

“As we begin our 30th year at Turning Stone, we know that reinvestment in our people and our community has been the key to our success,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Nation Representative and CEO of Oneida Nation Enterprises. “The growth of our enterprises provides the opportunity to increase our economic footprint and partnerships throughout the region, and these increased investments are a testament to this fact.”

Large investment and new openings are also projected in 2023, officials said, with the latest 'evolution' of the Turning Stone set to debut this year, along with plans to build a new community center and a full launch of the tribe's 'seed-to-sale' cannabis operation.

First Look Inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach Take the first look inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach, the newest vacation destination with a resort like feel in Upstate New York.

39 Stunning Pictures Of This Upstate New York Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Vacation If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld

