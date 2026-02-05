Sheriff Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Upstate NY Man
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a Rome man who is wanted on several warrants.
47-year-old Orlando Cajigas of Rome is wanted by both the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Utica Police Department, according to OCSO Investigator Sahid Karcic.
Karcic says Cajigas is the latest Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Karcic says he's wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Warrants Unit, and he also has 5 active warrants in Utica and is wanted by the Utica Police Department.
Name: Orlando Cajigas
Black male, 47 years of age
Height: 5”10 / Weight: Approx., 240 pounds
Black Hair / Brown Eyes
Warrant/Details
Warrant #1: Bench Warrant
Court: Rome City Court
Charge: CPCS 7th
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Read More: Rome PD and Oneida Police are Looking for This Wanted Person
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
