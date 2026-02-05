Sheriff Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Upstate NY Man

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a Rome man who is wanted on several warrants.

47-year-old Orlando Cajigas of Rome is wanted by both the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Utica Police Department, according to OCSO Investigator Sahid Karcic.

Karcic says Cajigas is the latest Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Karcic says he's wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Warrants Unit, and he also has 5 active warrants in Utica and is wanted by the Utica Police Department.

Name: Orlando Cajigas

Black male, 47 years of age

Height: 5”10 / Weight: Approx., 240 pounds

Black Hair / Brown Eyes

Warrant/Details

Warrant #1: Bench Warrant

Court: Rome City Court

Charge: CPCS 7th

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.

Read More: Rome PD and Oneida Police are Looking for This Wanted Person

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

(Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) (Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler