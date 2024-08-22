Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Says Utica Elementary School Principal Was Murdered

The Utica School District Community is still mourning the loss of a longtime employee and dedicated administrator. The death of Ms. Elizabeth Gerling was announced by the newly hired Utica School Superintendent Dr. Christopher Spence over the weekend.

Now, we are learning more details surrounding Gerling's sudden and untimely death. Gerling was the Principal of Columbus Elementary School on Armory Drive in East Utica. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol held a press conference Thursday morning at The Deputy Kurt Wyman Law Enforcement Building on Judd Road in Oriskany to announce Gerling's death is being investigated as a homicide. Maciol was joined by several members of his Criminal Investigations Division for the briefing.

Sheriff Maciol says, his thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and hundreds of students who knew Gerling. Maciol also commended all of his deputies and investigators who have been working on this case since the call came in. He also acknowledged the hard work of the Oneida County DA's office. Maynard Fire Department also arrived on scene to help other first responders and Maciol was grateful to them as well.

Andrew Derminio, WIBX Andrew Derminio, WIBX loading...

Maciol announced on the morning of Tuesday, August 20th, 2024 an individual called 911 from 9111 Birch Circle in Marcy, NY reporting the discovery of Gerling's body. Maciol says when deputies arrived on scene at approximately 10 a.m. they found the 50-year-old woman dead in her bed.

Upon arrival, deputies deemed the circumstances at the scene as "suspicious" and the decision was made to transport the body to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office for further autopsy, according to Maciol. The investigation was underway. It was determined by investigators that Gerling's boyfriend, 45-year-old Jeremy J. Kirch, had been at the residence the night before and had become a person of interest.

Later in the evening hours of August 20th, Rome Police discovered the alleged suspect in the suspicious death naked in the city. There had been several photos and reports circulating on social media of a man running around Downtown Rome in the area of Fort Stanwix without any clothes. Maciol confirmed that individual was in fact Kirch. Maciol says when Rome Police discovered Kirch, they transported him to Rome Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, deputies were notified by the medical examiner’s office that Gerling’s death was going to be ruled a homicide and the manner of death was asphyxia due to strangulation. Deputies traveled to the Rome Hospital Mental Health Unit to question Kirch and after a short conversation, he was transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Building and charged with Second Degree Murder. He was arraigned Thursday morning in Rome City Court and has been remanded to the Oneida County Jail, without bail.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

Maciol says,

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation into Elizabeth Gerling’s death is still on-going. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking anybody who may have seen a gray in color 2019 Ford F350 towing a 2021 R-Pod camper on August 20 between 6am and 8am to contact them at (315) 765-2226.

Andrew Derminio, WIBX Andrew Derminio, WIBX loading...

This is a terribly tragic story that is coming just weeks before the start of the 2024-2025 school year. Students, faculty and staff were given counseling opportunities and support is still available. If additional support is needed, you can dial 315-368-6869. Thoughts and prayers continue for her family, friends, colleagues and students during this terribly difficult time.

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan

US News & World Report 2024: Central NY's Best High Schools U.S. News & World compared data of the nearly 25,000 high schools across the country to determine the best of the best. While the top 10 schools here in New York State were all from the NYC School District, here's how some CNY schools ranked in the annual report. Gallery Credit: Megan