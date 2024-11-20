Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Hibernians Deliver Holiday Hope with 300 Turkeys and 5,000 Pounds of Potatoes
Every year, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office teams up with the Ancient Order of Hibernians – John C. Devereux Division to spread holiday cheer. This year, they delivered 300 turkeys and 5,000 pounds of potatoes to 13 food pantries and organizations in the area.
On Wednesday, they made good on their annual promise to assist those organizations in need. Several local community members assisted with the operation. The Utica University Pioneers Football Team pitched in to unload the food, while Clinton Tractor helped transport the potatoes to the Irish Cultural Center.
The potatoes were grown locally at Pryputniewicz Farm in Waterville, and the turkeys were purchased from various vendors. Generous donations made this possible, including support from Trinity Services Group, Sullivan Contracting, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation.
The following charities benefited from this massive food drop-off.
- Utica Food Pantry
- Hope House
- St. Patrick’s & St. Mary’s Pantry of Forestport
- Salvation Army of Rome
- Salvation Army of Utica
- Thea Bowman House
- Rome Rescue Mission
- Rescue Mission of Utica
- Johnson Park Pantry
- Town of Verona Food Pantry
- Country Pantry of Clark Mills
- Feed Our Vets
- Helping Hands Pantry of Boonville
This effort helps families in need during the holiday season, ensuring everyone has a warm meal to enjoy. A big thank-you goes out to everyone who made it happen—farmers, donors, volunteers, and organizations all worked together to make a difference in their community. Days like today demonstrate just how generous the Central New York community can be.
Expect These 10 Food Shortages in New York before the Holidays
Gallery Credit: Riviera Produce
Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts First Frost for Central New York
Gallery Credit: Megan
Central New Yorkers Stuff 18-Wheeler with Water for Rome
Gallery Credit: Megan