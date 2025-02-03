Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Says Illegal Migrants are Now in OCJ

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that the county is now holding two illegal immigrants inside the Oneida County Jail, criminals who were brought in by the U.S. Marshals Office.

Maciol says the county has had an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Office for several years, even before he became Sheriff, to reserve some 50 beds for incoming prisoners. He said in the case of the latest inmate, the foreign national from Columbia came in with a warrant and the proper paperwork. Additionally, the Mexican national who was wanted for several illegal crossings into the United States had been convicted of assault charges. He had previously been deported and also had a warrant for his detainment signed by a judge. The Mexican national inmate was recently in the national news after he was released in Ithaca by the Sheriff in Tompkins County after ICE asked that he be held to await their arrival.

Maciol said his job in the current ICE crackdown throughout the country is straightforward - when the proper paperwork for detainment or arrest is presented, he swore an oath to uphold the law and the Constitution of the United States. When asked by a WIBX listener what his opinion was, he said it didn't matter. His job is to follow the law.

Watch the entire interview with Sheriff Maciol below from Monday, February 3, 2025.



Are These the 20 Best Chocolate Shops in Upstate NY? You Be the Judge! Does anybody really need an excuse for giving your loved one some chocolates. Or for treating yourself to a sweet treat? There are so many wonderful chocolate shops in Upstate New York just go for it any time this year. The delectable creations these 20 Upstate New York chocolatiers come up with are nothing short of amazing, especially the bark candy, truffles, bon bons, and sponge candy! I am sure your mouth will be watering after you see some of the beautiful chocolate creations! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Remaining Country Shows In Upstate NY For 2024 It was a huge year of Country shows in 2024 including concerts starring Dierks Bentley, Hardy, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw, and so many others. As we wrap up the back end of the year, here are the remaining Country artists coming to the region. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff