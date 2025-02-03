Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Says Illegal Migrants are Now in OCJ

Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Says Illegal Migrants are Now in OCJ

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol (WIBX)

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that the county is now holding two illegal immigrants inside the Oneida County Jail, criminals who were brought in by the U.S. Marshals Office.

Maciol says the county has had an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Office for several years, even before he became Sheriff, to reserve some 50 beds for incoming prisoners. He said in the case of the latest inmate, the foreign national from Columbia came in with a warrant and the proper paperwork. Additionally, the Mexican national who was wanted for several illegal crossings into the United States had been convicted of assault charges. He had previously been deported and also had a warrant for his detainment signed by a judge. The Mexican national inmate was recently in the national news after he was released in Ithaca by the Sheriff in Tompkins County  after ICE asked that he be held to  await their arrival.

Maciol said his job in the current ICE crackdown throughout the country is straightforward - when the proper paperwork for detainment or arrest is presented, he swore an oath to uphold the law and the Constitution of the United States. When asked by a WIBX listener what his opinion was, he said it didn't matter. His job is to follow the law.

Watch the entire interview with Sheriff Maciol below from Monday, February 3, 2025.

Are These the 20 Best Chocolate Shops in Upstate NY? You Be the Judge!

Does anybody really need an excuse for giving your loved one some chocolates. Or for treating yourself to a sweet treat? There are so many wonderful chocolate shops in Upstate New York just go for it any time this year. The delectable creations these 20 Upstate New York chocolatiers come up with are nothing short of amazing, especially the bark candy, truffles, bon bons, and sponge candy! I am sure your mouth will be watering after you see some of the beautiful chocolate creations!

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Remaining Country Shows In Upstate NY For 2024

It was a huge year of Country shows in 2024 including concerts starring Dierks Bentley, Hardy, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw, and so many others. As we wrap up the back end of the year, here are the remaining Country artists coming to the region.

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Meet Your Friendly Ghosts On These Great Upstate NY Haunted Walking Tours!

Ghost and haunted stories are the order of the day when we reach the middle of October. And Upstate New York has plenty of ways for you to get in touch with your own supernatural favorites. This gallery looks at a bunch of fun haunted ghost walking tours in Upstate New York. The leaders of these tours, many of them in costume, will regale you along your midnight (or earlier) walks through haunted buildings, old cemeteries, and places where the unexplainable happened. Walk the streets of Albany and Utica and Rochester and here some real chilling tales. Take a tour of the creepy but historic old Rolling Hills Asylum where inmates are said to be still trying to get out. Walk through a haunted 1928 movie palace, and a couple of great mansions. All are fun for you this "haunted season."

Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio

 

Filed Under: ice, rob maciol
Categories: National News, Utica-Rome News, Weird News, WIBX News