Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Says Illegal Migrants are Now in OCJ
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that the county is now holding two illegal immigrants inside the Oneida County Jail, criminals who were brought in by the U.S. Marshals Office.
Maciol says the county has had an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Office for several years, even before he became Sheriff, to reserve some 50 beds for incoming prisoners. He said in the case of the latest inmate, the foreign national from Columbia came in with a warrant and the proper paperwork. Additionally, the Mexican national who was wanted for several illegal crossings into the United States had been convicted of assault charges. He had previously been deported and also had a warrant for his detainment signed by a judge. The Mexican national inmate was recently in the national news after he was released in Ithaca by the Sheriff in Tompkins County after ICE asked that he be held to await their arrival.
Maciol said his job in the current ICE crackdown throughout the country is straightforward - when the proper paperwork for detainment or arrest is presented, he swore an oath to uphold the law and the Constitution of the United States. When asked by a WIBX listener what his opinion was, he said it didn't matter. His job is to follow the law.
Watch the entire interview with Sheriff Maciol below from Monday, February 3, 2025.
Are These the 20 Best Chocolate Shops in Upstate NY? You Be the Judge!
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
Remaining Country Shows In Upstate NY For 2024
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Meet Your Friendly Ghosts On These Great Upstate NY Haunted Walking Tours!
Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio