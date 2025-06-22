Update at 3:16 p.m. from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol:

Deputies were notified by the 911 center that a tree collapsed onto a residence on Millstream Court and was occupied by a male and female. The caller notified the 911 center the female occupant appeared deceased. The caller was unable to assist or access the female, due to the size of the tree and damage sustained to the residence. The case was turned over to members of the Criminal Investigations Unit and Forensic Identification Unit. Further investigation lead to discovering the female, Shelly Johnson (50), was located inside of the residence and pronounced deceased on scene.

Deputies were also notified that a tree collapsed onto a residence on Hoyland Avenue, occupied by a mother and her two children. It was reported by the caller that the roof collapsed onto her, causing her to become temporarily entrapped and she was unable to locate her two daughters. The case was turned over to members of the Criminal Investigations Unit and Forensic Identification Unit. Further investigation led to locating both, Emily Bisson (6) and Kenni Bisson (6) inside of the residence. Both female juveniles were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Note: Clinton Central schools will be closed on Monday. See an urgent announcement from Superintendent of Schools Christopher M. Clancy, here.

All three fatalities are a result of the severe storm.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office would like to express our deepest condolences to the families involved, during this difficult time.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted by members of the Town of Kirkland Police Department, New York State Police, Clark Mills Fire Department, NY Mills Fire Department, Westmoreland Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, Ilion Fire Search & Rescue, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Red Cross, Homeland Security, Oneida County Office of Emergency Services, Oneida County / Kirkland Department of Public Works, Oneida County Department of Social Services, Onondaga Medical Examiners Office and Greater Heights Tree Care.

-Original story-

Emergency crews going door to door in Clark Mills have discovered tragic news after a massive storm swept through Central New York Sunday morning. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is reporting three deaths in two separate incidences as a result of the high winds that blew through Clark Mills.

Police say, two children in one residence and an adult in another, were killed when lightening, heavy rain and high winds swept through the region at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The Sheriff's Office says additional details will be forthcoming. The National Weather Service had issued a warning of wind gusts at 70 m.p.h and a tornado warning that lasted for about an hour, as the massive storm blew through. In some areas, including Clinton which received severe damage from the winds, cellphone customers received loud alerts on their devices directing them to take cover in a basement, if possible.

Meanwhile, two people were injured during the storm in Vienna, in Oneida County, when a tree fell on the camper they were occupying. State Police say, they were called at about 4:17 a.m. to Kellogg Rd. in the township reporting that people were trapped in a camper after a tree was blown over by high winds.

Police say, a preliminary investigation revealed that during a storm, a large tree fell onto a parked tow behind the camper. The tree had fallen lengthwise onto the camper, crushing the front end. The two people in the camper were extricated by the Vienna Fire Department and transported by Vineall Ambulance to Upstate Hospital with serious injuries.

More information will be released at a later time, according to State Police.

Meanwhile, in the City of Utica, Mayor Mike Galime reports widespread damage throughout the city, he said, "While we are without the tragedy that Clark Mills is experiencing, we will have a major cleanup ahead."

See drone footage of the damage caused by the storm in Clark Mills, below.

