Oneida County Breaks Ground on Large Cooperative Extension Expansion

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County broke ground today on a. $7.2 million expansion that will add 16,000 of office space, along with conference and support space to the facility in Oriskany.

“This expansion represents a major investment in the future of Oneida County,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “Cornell Cooperative Extension is a cornerstone of our community, providing critical resources and educational programs that touch every corner of our county—from agriculture and economic development to nutrition and youth services. By funding and supporting this project, we are ensuring that CCE has the space, tools and capacity to continue delivering these vital services for decades to come.”

The expansion project, funded by Oneida County, will add 16,000 square feet to the existing 14,000-square-foot, single story CCE building, located at 121 Second Street in Oriskany.

It will include an 11,000-square-foot addition to the first floor that will feature open office space, private offices, conference spaces, an open lounge for staff and various support spaces. It will also add a 5,000-square-foot basement that will primarily be used for storage and be accessible from a driveway along the back of the building, will also be added.

The addition’s exterior walls will consist of masonry, metal siding and aluminum curtain walls and will provide a significant amount of natural light to the building interior. Thirty parking spaces are also being added to the lot, which will bring the total to 125.

“We would like to thank Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr., Board of Legislators Majority Leader, George Joseph and all the members of the Oneida County Board of Legislators for their support and for recognizing the vital role that Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County plays in the community,” said CCE Executive Director Mary Beth McEwen. “We work to enhance the quality of life for individuals and our community by providing access to knowledge, resources and educational opportunities. This building expansion project gives us the opportunity to grow and improve the programs we provide to the community and better serve the people of Oneida County.”

The original CCE building was constructed in 1984.

To accommodate the expansion, various interior alterations of the existing building will be made, including a reconfiguration of existing bathrooms, office renovations and the creation of additional meeting and support spaces.

Construction is scheduled to begin next week with an anticipated completion of Fall 2026.

