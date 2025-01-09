Oneida County Democrats Seeking Candidates for November Election

Democrats in Oneida County and looking for candidates to run for open seats across the county in the upcoming November election.

"The Oneida County Democratic Committee is actively seeking dedicated individuals to run for various positions in the 2025 General Election," said Chairman Mitch Ford. "As part of our commitment to promoting democratic values and principles," the committee is seeking candidates for the following offices:

State Offices

State Supreme Court Justice, 5th Judicial District (3 positions)

County Offices

Oneida County Legislator

•District 1

◦Vernon

◦Part of Verona (Districts 3 and 5)

•District 2

◦Augusta

◦Part of Kirkland (Districts 3 and 8)

◦Marshall

◦Sangerfield

•District 3

◦Part of Rome (District 3-3)

◦Vienna

◦Part of Verona (Districts 2, 4 and 6)

•District 4

◦Part of Rome (Districts 1-2, 2-1, 2-2, 2-3, 2-4, 2-5, 3-4, 7-2 and 7-4)

◦Verona (District 1)

•District 5

◦Annsville

◦Camden

◦Florence

◦Part of Lee (District 3)

•District 6

◦Ava

◦Boonville

◦Forestport

◦Remsen

◦Steuben

•District 7

◦Part of Lee (Districts 4 and 5)

◦Part of Rome (Districts 1-1, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, 7-3 and 7-5)

•District 8

◦Marcy

◦Part of Utica (District 6-1)

◦Part of Whitestown (Districts 1, 4 and 5)

•District 9

◦Deerfield

◦Part of Floyd (District 1)

◦Trenton

•District 10

◦Parts of Kirkland (Districts 1 and 10)

◦Part of New Hartford (District 4-4)

◦Westmoreland

•District 11

◦Part of Whitestown (Districts 2, 6, 7, 8, 9,10, 11, 13 and 15)

•District 12

◦Part of Rome (Districts 3-1, 3-2, 3-5, 4-1, 4-2, 4-3, 4-4, 5-1, 5-2, 5-3 and 5-4)

•District 13

◦Part of New Hartford (Districts 2-1 and 2-2)

◦Part of Utica (District 2-1)

◦Part of Whitestown (Districts 3, 12, 14 and 16)

•District 16

◦Bridgewater

◦Part of New Hartford (Districts 1-1, 1-2 and 1-4)

◦Paris

•District 17

◦Part of Floyd (Districts 2 and 3)

◦Part of Lee (Districts 1 and 2)

◦Part of Rome (Districts 1-3, 1-4 and 7-1)

◦Western

•District 18

◦Part of Utica (Districts 4-1, 4-3, 4-4, 4-5, 4-6, 4-7, 4-8 and 4-9)

•District 23

◦Part of Utica (Districts 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, 6-5, 6-6, 6-7, 6-8 and 6-9)

"This call for candidates reflects the Oneida County Democratic Committee's ongoing efforts to engage with the community and encourage a diverse array of qualified individuals to step forward to represent the interests of our community," said Ford.

To express interest in candidacy, Democrats are encouraged to submit a letter of intent and resume by January 30, 2025.

Interested candidates can s send the requested information via:

•Mail:

◦Oneida County Democratic Committee

◦PO Box 391

◦Washington Mills, NY 13479

•Email: mgford1956@gmail.com

For any inquiries or further information, please contact Committee Chair Mitch Ford at mgford1956@gmail.com.

About Oneida County Democratic Committee

The Oneida County Democratic Committee is dedicated to advancing the principles of the Democratic Party and supporting candidates who champion our values. For more information, please visit https://oneidacountydemocrats.org/.

