One Person Killed, Another Airlifted to Syracuse After Upstate NY Car Crash
State Troopers responded to a fatal 2-car accident on Route 12 on Tuesday that took the life of an Upstate NY man.
Troopers say, 44-year-old Dominick Brown of New Berlin was killed in the crash.
Police say, on July 23, 2024, at about 3:48 p.m., State Police responded to NY-8 in the town of Brookfield for a two-vehicle head-on collision.
The preliminary investigation determined that Brown was driving a blue 2004 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on NY-8 when he crossed over the double yellow onto the opposite lane, striking a black 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe driven by 63-year-old Nancy F. Simon, of Leonardsville, NY.
Troopers say Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.
Simon was airlifted to Upstate University in critical condition with internal injuries to her lower extremities.
Police say the investigation is continuing.
If anyone knows any additional information about the accident, contact police or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Lamphere, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli