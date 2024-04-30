Another win for Upstate NY, which is officially home to one of the best small towns to visit in the entire country.

With summertime around the corner, Americans are starting to plan their next major road trip. New Yorkers don't have to go too far to see some of the most amazing places in the country.

Upstate NY is home to several incredible attractions and delicious restaurants, which is why The Travel recommended Americans put this adorable small town on their next cross country trip.

In their 2024 rankings of the best small and large towns to visit, Corning, NY, landed in the top 10.

Coming in sixth place overall, The Travel couldn't stop gushing about all the incredible things visitors get to do in town.

"This town has several geographical locations nearby that are worth a visit like the Chimney Rocks, Bloody Run, and the living history museum of Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes," the outlet said.

It also highly recommended visiting the downtown glassblowing district - affectionately known as "Crystal City." There, visitors can also peruse some incredible pieces at the Corning Museum of Glass that includes the mobile GlassBarge.

For golfing enthusiasts, they may remember the town as being famous for being the home of the LPGA Corning Classic from 1979 to 2009.

Corning's population is roughly 10,000 people and The Travel also praised how friendly the locals are.

For those planning to make the pilgrimage to Corning, Tripadvisor has a list of the 15 best things to do in ton. The Corning Museum of Glass tops the list, followed by Finger Lakes Wine Country.

Corning is also home to the only Smithsonian Affiliate in Upstate New York, which is The Rockwell Museum. That destination ranked fourth best overall.

For those looking to have a good time and maybe not deal with crowds, check out this list of all the things one can enjoy in Corning.

And for those who love to eat their way through a staycation, the Gaffer District has a list of all the restaurants in town.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for other highly recommended places to take a weekend trip this summer. Let us know some of your favorites using our station app.

