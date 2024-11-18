One-Car Fatal Accident in Upstate NY Investigated by NY State Police

New York State Police in Lee are investigating a single-vehicle accident in Upstate New York that resulted in one fatality.

Troopers say, early on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at about 4:53 a.m., State Police in Lee was dispatched to a single-vehicle personal injury accident on State Route 26 in the town of Ava.

The investigation determined that a 2014 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on State Route 26 when it crossed the double yellow line into the opposite lane and exited the east shoulder of the roadway.

Troopers say the vehicle struck a cement barrier and then a tree.

The sole occupant/driver of the vehicle was identified as 73-year-old Betty L. Backer, from West Lyden, NY, was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The State Police were assisted at the scene by West Lyden Fire Department, West Lyden EMS, and NYS Department of Transportation.

The investigation is continuing, police say.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

