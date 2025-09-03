International Olympic Luge Federation Search Brings Tryouts Back to Utica

The USA Olympic Luge Committee is bringing the 2025 USA Luge Slider Search back to Utica in hopes of finding the next Olympic Luge team member. Erin Hamlin of nearby Remsen became the first American athlete to win a medal in Luge, winning the Bronze in 2014. Now, the committee has planned a new series of tryouts for boys and girls ages 10 to 13 on Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Utica.

There will be three clinics on both days, limited to 10 sliders picked on a first come first serve basis.

Read More: Olympic Bronze Medalist Erin Hamlin Discusses Trying Out for Luge

In 1999, a young Erin Hamlin was discovered through a slider search. 15 years later, she would win the bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. She also won the world championship in 2009.

Established in 1985, the goal of the program is to recruit, train and qualify young athletes for the USA Luge Junior Development Team. Female and male athletes who progress through the team's developmental levels hope to one day become members of the USA Luge National and Olympic teams.

Over the years, the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search has traveled over 250,000 miles and introduced the sport of luge to more than 25,000 eager young athletes. At each series stop, guided by U.S. Olympic and National Team coaches and athletes, participants are taught the basics of riding a luge sled, including positioning, steering and stopping. according to the International Luge Federation.

Each participant only needs to sign up for a 2- or 3-hour class. Registration is available by calling 1-800-USA-LUGE or online at https://www.usaluge.org/try-luge/slider-search.

