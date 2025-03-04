OC Sheriff Investigating Tuesday AM Hit and Run Fatal Accident

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in the Town of Verona, that Sheriff Maciol says was a hit-and-run accident.

The Sheriff's office reports that just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, they responded to a report of an accident on Route 365 near Nicky Doodles.

Deputies say, further information will be released pending notification of next to kin. Traffic along that part of Route 365 was closed this morning during the investigation and the Sheriff's Office says the highway has now been fully reopened.

No information has been confirmed by the Sheriff's Office regarding the driver of the vehicle, how the accident occurred, and if any tickets were issued or arrests were made.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anybody who has information or believes they may have seen something to contact them at (315) 765-2767. Anyone with information can also call an anonymous tip into Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

