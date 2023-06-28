A 47-year-old man from Vernon was who stopped for speeding now faces a felony charge as police say the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen in the city of Utica.

New York State Police say Jason Nugent was pulled over for speeding on State Highway 23 in the Chenango County town of Plymouth on Tuesday. It was learned soon after that the vehicle had been previously reported stolen in Utica.

Nugent was arrested and arraigned on a charge of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third-degree, a class D felony.

Meanwhile, troopers say before being released, Nugent would be turned over to New Hartford Police regarding a separate investigation.

