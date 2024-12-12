NYS Trooper Injured in 3-Car Crash Involving 2 State Police Cars

New York State Police are investigating a crash that involved two New York State Police cruisers.

Troopers say, the accident t happened on December 12, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m.. State Police members responded to Interstate 81, southbound lane, in the town of Watertown, Jefferson County, after a call reporting a personal injury accident involving a a NYS Trooper car.

Police say, the accident, which occurred on Interstate 81 southbound in Watertown, involved two New York State Police vehicles and a civilian vehicle.

Troopers say, Interstate 81 exit 45 southbound was closed on Thursday due to the accident and low visibility caused by heavy snow and wind.

One New York State Trooper was injured during the accident, and transported to Smartian Hospital by Watertown Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing with updates to follow.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

17 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 12/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

.

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.