NYS Police Celebrate 49th Annual Awards Day Ceremony in Albany

NYS Senator Joe Griffo, was among the attendees of the 49th Annual Awards Day Ceremony in Albany on Wednesday, and said, "this a great day to celebrate those in New York who work to keep us all safe." Griffo was among hundreds who attended the ceremony that featured New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James today, who commended and recognized 32 individuals and one Division unit for bravery, investigative persistence, police education, traffic safety, community service, and overall exceptional contributions at the New York State Police Awards Day Ceremony.

The 49th year of the awards, held at the New York State Police Academy in Albany, again paid tribute to the courage and perseverance of agency sworn and non-sworn members.

“Today we honor the courage, dedication, and professionalism that define the New York State Police,” said Superintendent Steven G. James. “Whether responding in moments of crisis, advancing complex investigations, promoting traffic safety, or strengthening ties with the communities we serve, each of these honorees represents the very best of our agency. Their actions reflect the values we stand for and the commitment we bring to protecting all New Yorkers.”

Today’s awards ceremony immediately followed the State Police’s Annual Memorial Day Service, which honored the memory and service of deceased members of the State Police.

This year, State police recognized three members:

•Staff Sergeant Benedicto Albizu, Jr., who died on May 9, 2024, as a result of 9/11 related illness

•Trooper Steven P. Bilodeau, who died on August 22, 2024, as a result of 9/11 related illness

•Senior Investigator John L. Carey, who died on October 24, 2024, as a result of 9/11 related illness

The following awards were presented:

Brummer Award – Highest Award for Heroism

The Brummer Award, established in 1968 by Wall Street financier and philanthropist Bertram F. Brummer, represents valor, heroism, and outstanding performance of duty by members of the New York State Police.

Investigator Connor G. Sutton – CTIU North

On August 10, 2023, Investigator Connor G. Sutton (then Trooper Sutton) and K9 Skiff assisted the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's task force in locating a fugitive and a missing person in the Town of Russell. The suspect, wanted for shooting his fiancée and failing to appear in court, had been evading capture for weeks and was believed to be armed and dangerous.

While searching the area, Sutton and K9 Skiff located the suspect hiding in an elevated position, armed with a rifle and shotgun, and prepared to ambush officers. After verbal commands were ignored, Sutton deployed K9 Skiff, who engaged the suspect. The suspect fired at law enforcement, and Sutton returned fire, fatally striking him and ending the threat. The missing person was located unharmed.

Investigator Sutton's decisive actions and the bravery of K9 Skiff prevented a deadly ambush and likely saved the lives of fellow officers.

Trooper Dominick T. Caito – Troop E

On August 6, 2023, Trooper Dominick T. Caito was involved in a high-speed pursuit on I-490 in Rochester after a driver failed to comply with a traffic stop. The pursuit ended in the town of Gates when the suspect crashed and resisted arrest. During the struggle, the suspect fired a shot at Trooper Caito, narrowly missing him. Trooper Caito returned fire, fatally striking the suspect. His actions demonstrated exceptional courage and upheld the highest standards of the New York State Police.

Trooper Adam L. Latulipe – Troop E

On November 15, 2023, Trooper Adam L. Latulipe responded to a check-the-welfare complaint at a residence on State Route 64N in the Town of Bloomfield, Ontario County. The call stemmed from an anonymous tip through the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, reporting that someone at the location intended to harm others.

While attempting to interview an individual at the residence, the subject suddenly produced a knife and lunged at Trooper Latulipe. During the struggle, the subject made a second attempt to attack with the knife, prompting Trooper Latulipe to discharge his Division-issued firearm to protect his life. Despite immediate medical aid from responding units, the subject later died from his injuries.

Trooper Latulipe’s actions demonstrated courage and decisiveness in the face of a life-threatening situation, reflecting the highest standards of the New York State Police.

Trooper Steven J. Missale – Troop T

Trooper Ronald Raymond – Troop T

On January 3, 2024, Troopers Steven J. Missale and Ronald Raymond conducted a felony traffic stop on a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide in Albany. The stop occurred on I-87 in the village of Hillburn after the Thruway Statewide Operation Center issued an alert for the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect exited the vehicle and fired twice at Trooper Missale, striking his patrol car. Trooper Missale returned fire, hitting the suspect and engaging in a physical struggle to disarm him. When the suspect attempted to seize Trooper Missale’s weapon, Trooper Raymond fired, stopping the threat.

The courageous actions of both Troopers prevented further violence and exemplify the highest traditions of the New York State Police.

Superintendent’s Commendation Award

The recipients of the Superintendent’s Commendation Awards were selected from the many members who have received Letters of Commendation from the Superintendent during the past year. The awards presented today recognize the recipients’ outstanding performance of duty and exceptional contribution to the New York State Police.

Lieutenant Gregory R. Jankowiak – Troop A

On July 25, 2024, while off duty, Lieutenant Gregory R. Jankowiak encountered a bicyclist experiencing cardiac arrest on Two Rod Road, in the town of Alden, Erie County. Lt. Jankowiak immediately contacted 911 for assistance and provided critical medical care to the bicyclist, including CPR. His prompt response was essential in successfully reviving the bicyclist, who had been unresponsive for an unknown period of time. Upon arrival, Marilla Fire Department transported the bicyclist to South Buffalo Mercy, where he received further medical treatment. Lieutenant Jankowiak' s exemplary efforts, performed while off duty, undoubtedly saved this man's life and are in keeping with the finest traditions of the New York State Police.

Investigator James T. Egan Jr. – Troop B

On May 16, 2024, while on patrol in the town of Moira, Franklin County, Trooper James T. Egan observed an out-of-control Amish wagon speeding through intersections with only a 4-year-old child inside. Recognizing the imminent danger, Trooper Egan made multiple attempts to stop the runaway horse using his Division vehicle. As the wagon slowed in a grassy area, Trooper Egan exited his vehicle, leapt for the reins, and successfully stopped the horse—sustaining injury in the process when he was pinned between the wagon and a tree. Despite being in great pain, he safely removed the child from the wagon. Trooper Egan’s courageous and selfless actions undoubtedly saved a young life and exemplify the highest standards of the New York State Police.

Investigator Allyson C. Head – Troop C

Investigator Mitchell B. Reed – Troop C

Trooper Danial P. Mazzarella – Troop C

On May 12, 2024, Investigator Allyson C. Head, Trooper Daniel P. Mazzarella, and Investigator Mitchell B. Reed responded to a report of a suicidal male who had entered the frigid, fast-moving Unadilla River in Mount Upton, Chenango County. Despite prior unsuccessful rescue attempts and the subject’s altered mental state, the members recognized that immediate action was necessary. Without hesitation and with complete disregard for their own safety, they entered the near-freezing water and successfully pulled the subject to shore. He was found to be hypothermic and suffering from a severe self-inflicted wound and was quickly treated by EMS. Their courageous and selfless actions undoubtedly saved a life and reflect the highest traditions of the New York State Police.

Trooper Kevin P. Daily – Troop D

On January 30, 2024, Trooper Kevin P. Daily responded to a cardiac arrest call in the town of Elbridge, Onondaga County. Upon arrival, he took over CPR from the victim’s wife, applied a Division-issued AED, and continued chest compressions for four minutes as the AED delivered two shocks. Trooper Luke Visconti then assisted with CPR until EMS arrived and detected a pulse. The victim was transported to the hospital with a positive outlook for recovery. Trooper Daily’s swift, composed response directly contributed to saving a life. This marks the second time he has been recognized for life-saving actions.

Trooper Nicole M. Duvall – Troop D

Trooper Benjamin J. Freeman – Troop D

On March 28, 2024, Troopers Nicole M. Duvall and Benjamin J. Freeman responded to a structure fire in the town of Richland, Oswego County, where a teenage girl reported her mother was trapped inside. Entering the smoke-filled home, the Troopers made their way to the back of the residence. Trooper Freeman located a locked bedroom door and, after hearing moaning inside, kicked it open to find the room filled with heavy smoke and flames. Unable to see, Trooper Freeman located the unresponsive woman on a bed. She was unable to move on her own, and together, Troopers Duvall and Freeman physically lifted her to her feet and assisted her out of the residence. The woman was hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation. Their decisive and heroic actions undoubtedly saved her life.

Trooper Jonathon R. Butcher – Troop E

On November 18, 2024, Trooper Jonathon Butcher received a report of an individual lying on the railroad tracks in Chemung County. Trooper Butcher swiftly responded to the scene and upon arrival, observed a subject lying on the railroad tracks.

Trooper Butcher also observed a train rapidly approaching and he immediately ran to the individual on the tracks and pulled him to safety, seconds before the train would have struck him. Trooper Butcher’s quick thinking, bravery and decisive actions directly saved this person’s life. He is being commended for his actions, in keeping with the finest traditions of the New York State Police.

Trooper Amine Zerouki – Troop E

On June 19, 2024, Trooper Amine Zerouki observed a male subject standing near a guard-rail on the Broad Street Bridge in the city of Rochester. When Trooper Zerouki stopped to check on this individual, he climbed over the guardrail and stood on the ledge preparing to jump. Trooper Zerouki remained calm and engaged this person in conversation. Eventually, the subject jumped from the ledge but due to Trooper Zerouki’s quick reflexes and decisive action, he was able to grab onto his arm which prevented him from falling to his death. With the assistance of another citizen, they were able to pull this person back onto the bridge to safety.

During this incident, Trooper Zerouki displayed an exceptional amount of bravery and dedication to duty. He is commended for his quick response, immediate actions and selflessness that certainly saved the life of this individual.

Investigator Mark D. Baney – Troop F

Investigator Christopher Buhler – Troop F

Investigator Ryan J. Leone – Troop F

On December 21, 2023, the Town of Warwick Police Department responded to a house fire at 22 Seward Drive, Warwick, NY, which was determined to be an act of arson with two young children inside the residence at the time. The investigation revealed that the fire targeted the home of a Trooper’s family, less than eight hours after a subject had been issued traffic tickets by that same Trooper.

Investigators Baney, Buhler, and Leone of Troop F Major Crimes played a pivotal role in solving this complex case. They executed approximately 20 search warrants, analyzed vast amounts of digital evidence, and uncovered crucial information that led to the identification and arrest of the suspect. The coordinated effort resulted in state charges for Arson 2nd degree and Attempted Murder 2nd degree, as well as federal firearm charges. The suspect pled guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

The Investigators are commended for their tenacity, investigative skill, and dedication in ensuring justice was served and restoring a sense of safety to a fellow Trooper’s family.

Investigator Brian D. McNally – Troop F

Investigator Joseph Merla – Troop F

On May 6, 2020, the New York State Police assumed the investigation into the disappearance of Steven Kraft, a case that would span more than three years and involve over 500 leads, 72 search warrants, and 143 subpoenas. Mr. Kraft was last seen during a custody exchange on April 28, 2020. His vehicle was later discovered in the city of Newburgh with parking tickets and his cell phone inside.

Investigators Merla and McNally uncovered critical evidence, including surveillance footage, suspicious purchases by the suspects, and incriminating online searches. Despite the absence of a body, their persistence revealed a premeditated plot involving Mr. Kraft’s ex-wife and her new husband. Both were arrested and later convicted in federal court for carjacking resulting in death and conspiracy.

This case stands as one of the few successful “no body” homicide convictions in the country. Investigators Merla and McNally are commended for their tenacity, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment to justice.

Trooper Zachary J. DeAprix – Troop G

Trooper Ryan J. Green – Troop G

On April 24, 2024, Trooper Ryan J. Green and Trooper Zachary DeAprix demonstrated extraordinary courage, professionalism, and quick thinking while responding to a serious incident on the Empire State Plaza westbound arterial roadway in the city of Albany. Upon arriving on scene, both troopers encountered a male subject standing precariously on the barrier, seventy-five feet above Interstate 787. Recognizing the imminent danger to the individual’s life, as well as to the motorists below, Trooper DeAprix and Trooper Green immediately engaged the distressed individual in conversation. Their skillful communication diverted his attention from his mental distress, creating an opportunity for intervention. In a moment requiring both decisiveness and bravery, Trooper DeAprix and Trooper Green acted swiftly and decisively, physically pulling the individual off the railing and securing him safely on the roadway. Their quick actions not only saved a life but prevented a potential tragedy for countless others. Their heroic actions on that day are in the finest traditions of law enforcement and reflect great credit upon themselves, Troop G, and the New York State Police.

Trooper Jacob T. Burns – Troop G

Sergeant/SC Noah S. Monge – Troop G

Technical Sergeant Brandon R. Maddigan – Troop H

On August 24, 2024, while supporting the historic mission of the New York State Police at the Great New York State Fair, Trooper Jacob T. Burns responded to assist with a fight in progress which resulted in a victim being stabbed. Upon arrival, and without hesitation, Trooper Burns worked in concert with Technical Sergeant Brandon Maddigan and Sergeant/Station Commander Noah Monge to administer lifesaving first aid. Their actions helped to stave off an arterial bleed which was the result of the victim being stabbed in the chest with a knife.

Undoubtedly, the immediate action and application of advanced emergency medical care by Trooper Burns, Technical Sergeant Maddigan and Sergeant/Station Commander Monge saved the life of this critically wounded victim.

Trooper David J. Meireles – Troop K

On December 5, 2024, Trooper David J. Meireles responded to a violent domestic incident in the town of Somers, Westchester County, where a woman had been stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver. Upon arrival, Trooper Meireles heard screams from within the locked residence and immediately forced entry. Inside, he was confronted by a blood-covered suspect armed with a screwdriver who refused commands and lunged at him. Trooper Meireles engaged in a physical struggle and, with the help of responding officers, subdued the assailant. Once secured, Trooper Meireles and assisting officers provided aid to the critically injured victim, who survived due to their swift actions. Trooper Meireles’ courage, decisive response, and commitment to public safety are in the highest traditions of the New York State Police.

Trooper Samantha J. Plass- Troop K

On October 13, 2024, Trooper Samantha J. Plass responded outside of her patrol area to a structure fire with confirmed entrapment in the town of Clinton, Dutchess County. Upon arrival, Trooper Plass, who possesses advanced emergency medical training, rendered immediate aid to an unconscious three-year-old boy, assisting with successful resuscitation and stabilization. She then shifted focus to a one-year-old infant rescued from the burning residence, performing CPR and life-saving measures for approximately 45 minutes, both on scene and in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Her decisive actions, professionalism, and medical expertise gave both children the greatest chance of survival. Trooper Plass’ conduct reflects the highest traditions of the New York State Police.

Trooper Kevin P. Dobson Traffic Safety Award

The Traffic Safety Award recognizes a member’s commitment to saving lives and reducing accidents through public education and enforcement. This award is made possible with the help of the New York State Trooper Foundation. The award is named in honor of the late Trooper Kevin P. Dobson, who was killed on March 26, 2011, on Interstate 290 in the town of Tonawanda, Erie County. While outside his patrol vehicle conducting a vehicle and traffic stop, Trooper Dobson was struck and killed by a passing motorist.

Trooper Nehemiah J. Nelson – Troop T

Trooper Nehemiah J. Nelson is a self-motivated, 16-year veteran of the New York State Police dedicated to keeping the roadways safe for the motoring public.

In 2024, Trooper Nelson issued 1875 total Uniform Traffic Tickets, 1054 of which were for speeding violations. Trooper Nelson also made 28 DWI arrests.

A review of Trooper Nelson's 2024 enforcement activity revealed that he was the Troop T - Zone 1 leader in overall traffic enforcement (second Troop-wide), second in speed enforcement (fourth Troop-wide), and fourth in DWI enforcement (fifth Troop-wide). He also answered 527 Calls for Service in 2024 and was the Troop-wide leader in this category.

Trooper Nelson has performed above and beyond expectations when compared to his peers, and he is a consistent top performer year after year. Trooper Nelson's outstanding performance, dedication to duty and commitment to traffic safety make him well deserving of this award.

George M. Searle Memorial Award

The George M. Searle Memorial Award, established to honor the late Deputy Superintendent George M. Searle, is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves in training and education.

Technical Sergeant Robert J. Anslow - NYSP EVOC Training Unit

Trooper Jeffrey M. Hogan - NYSP EVOC Training Unit

Trooper Michael R. Nackley - NYSP EVOC Training Unit

Over the past two years, the EVOC Training Unit has risen to the occasion when called upon to train not only the Albany Basic School and in-service training, but also the Cazenovia Basic School, all while researching new law enforcement equipment.

The two primary objectives of training Albany Recruits and preparing Winter in-service curriculum was increased by 50% with the addition of training the Cazenovia basic school as well. They have trained literally every member of the State Police with curriculum during Winter in-service training and have helped train hundreds of new Troopers from both academies, in what can be one of the most dangerous endeavors our members engage in daily.

This was all accomplished while maintaining the EVOC vehicle fleet and track at the State Preparedness Training Center, regardless of weather or conflicting schedules with other agencies.

The EVOC Training Unit has traveled to Arizona to be trained in pursuit de-escalation techniques. The unit’s supervisor, Technical Sergeant Robert J. Anslow, has traveled to Kansas City to be trained by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center instructors in Law Enforcement Driver Instructor Training. The EVOC Unit has also attended training in the Traffic Unit’s StarChase vehicle tracking initiative.

Over the past six months, the EVOC Training Unit has also created and facilitated the Top Trooper Competition driving selection course and conducted the New York State Police competitors' training. This is in preparation for the Top Trooper competition, which will be held in Texas against other state police agencies and include a challenging driving course.

Trooper William V. McDonagh Award

This award was established in honor of the late Trooper William McDonagh, who was killed in the line of duty on December 14, 1975. Trooper McDonagh actively participated in community events, and this award recognizes State Police members for their exceptional community service efforts.

Trooper Jeffrey A. Bebak – Troop A

Trooper Jeffrey A. Bebak, Troop A School and Community Outreach Coordinator, is recognized for his unwavering dedication to the mission of the New York State Police and the communities we serve. A 24-year law enforcement veteran and U.S. Army veteran, Trooper Bebak has exemplified leadership and service throughout his career. From his early work as a School Resource Officer to becoming Troop A’s top recruiter, his efforts have shaped the future of the agency and strengthened community relations. As SCOC, he has led impactful initiatives and safety education programs that have reached countless children and families. His contributions include participating in events such as the Special Olympics Torch Run and Polar Plunge, organizing Law Enforcement Day with the Buffalo Boys and Girls Club to educate over 700 children, and supporting the Troop A Golf Tournament to boost morale among law enforcement officers. Trooper Bebak’s commitment to education, service, and public engagement continues to leave a lasting impact on youth, future Troopers, and fellow law enforcement professionals.

Superintendent’s Unit Citation Award

This award was established to recognize the outstanding efforts made by members of a particular unit or detail.

Troop F Computer Crimes Unit (CCU)

In 2024, the Troop F Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) demonstrated exceptional commitment and expertise, making a profound impact in cases involving Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), high-profile homicide investigations, critical incidents, as well as overall support for the backroom BCI units in Troop F. Their efforts not only brought offenders to justice but also proactively rescued three children from their offenders, highlighting their dedication to protecting the most vulnerable.

Members of the Troop F Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) were awarded (25) Troop Commander Letters of Commendation for outstanding performance of duty during 2024.

The Troop F Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) exemplifies the highest standards of law enforcement through their unwavering dedication, technical expertise, and commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of society.

In October 2024, the Troop F Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) played a critical role in a multi-agency undercover operation targeting online child exploitation, conducted in partnership with the FBI. Leveraging advanced cyber tactics and digital forensics, Troop F CCU helped identify and apprehend seven child predators. Their precise and coordinated efforts, in collaboration with surveillance, arrest, and interview teams, exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement and underscore their ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable populations and combating online threats.

Supervisor Recognition Award

This award recognizes the outstanding work ethic demonstrated by both sworn and non-sworn supervisors who coordinate and oversee various units within the State Police.

Senior Investigator Anthony D. Williams – Troop NYC

Senior Investigator Anthony D. Williams, assigned to Troop NYC – BCI-HQ, serves as the Troop BCI Administrative Senior and oversees the investigative and administrative functions of the Troop’s Hate Crimes and ICAC Task Forces. Appointed to his current role in 2005, he is the most tenured Senior Investigator in the Division and has played a critical role in integrating Troop NYC into the broader New York City law enforcement community.

Over nearly two decades, he has mentored numerous Troopers into the BCI and managed the largest Trooper applicant pool in the Division. He also supervises Troop NYC's recruiting efforts, consistently producing the highest number of applicants statewide. Additionally, he coordinates BCI staffing for the Governor’s strike team and major events at the Jacob Javits Center.

Now marking 38 years of distinguished service, Senior Investigator Williams is a respected leader whose professionalism and dedication continue to benefit Troop NYC and the Division as a whole.

Civilian Employee Recognition Award

The Civilian Employee Recognition Award is presented to civilian employees who have made significant contributions to the Division of State Police.

Mr. Paul J. Lang – Motor Equipment Maintenance Supervisor II (MEMS II)

Paul J. Lang has been a valued Member of the NYSP since October of 2018 and is currently assigned to Troop NYC- Auto Maintenance Inspector Unit. In order to keep our Division vehicles operating efficiently, Mr. Lang has been instrumental in building relationships with area body shops, garages, and dealerships. These relationships provide excellent service to ensure our fleet runs safely and efficiently. He makes himself available on nights and weekends to provide tow service for our disabled vehicles and is additionally tasked to be available to our many BCI specialty units and their tows and impounds. Mr. Lang completes all these tasks and keeps Troop NYC’s fleet fully operational, with no additional support aside from the work he puts in himself.

His hard work and dedication are a credit to the Troop and the New York State Police.

