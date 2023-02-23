NYS Parole Found Hiding In Ceiling After Hitting Cop with Vehicle

A NYS parolee wanted for hitting a Central New York Police officer with a vehicle is in police custody again after he was found hiding in a ceiling.

That is according to officials with the Chenango County Sheriff's Office who say several leads helped locate Hayes Cutting Jr (pictured above in the Puma hoodie).

Earlier this week, a Town of Norwich police officer approached Hayes Cutting Jr. in the parking lot of the Stewart's Shop on state Route 23. It was reported that Cutting Jr - a New York State Parolee - was being sought on an active arrest warrant. However, Cutting Jr. and a passenger sped off as the officer approached, resulting in the cop being hit with the vehicle and suffering leg injuries.

After follow up on several leads, Cutting Jr. several police agencies investigated a location in Town of Oneonta. After searching the location for two hours, officials did finally locate the man, saying the 43-year-old was found hiding in a ceiling of the building.

Hayes Cutting Jr. is facing charges of Assault in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, a few hours later, the sheriff's office also said it had located and arrested the passenger who was with Cutting Jr. at the Stewart's Shop when the police officer was struck. Jess Dann was taken into custody, however, police have not said what if any charges he is facing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Biggest And Best Breakfast Burritos In Central New York Who makes some of the biggest and best breakfast burritos in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York? We took suggestions off of Facebook, and in particular the 315 Menus Facebook group , and decided to highlight the top of the list. Here's where people find the biggest and best breakfast burritos: