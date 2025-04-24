If you grabbed a beer or glass of wine to unwind after a stressful winter day, you weren't alone.

This past winter was one of the most brutal in recent history. The sheer amount of snow and ice storms damaged countless barns, homes, and other important structures.

Courtesy Volunteer Fire Company of Western Courtesy Volunteer Fire Company of Western loading...

The persistent winter weather wasn't the only issue plaguing New Yorkers. Residents also grappled with skyrocketing grocery prices, mortgage rates, scams, and many other difficulties.

And how did they deal with the incredible amount of stress?

According to a report by MyBioSource, New Yorkers turned to the bottle in abundance.

New Yorkers Drank the Equivalent of 122 Statues of Liberty over the Winter

While studies show there is not much harm in having a stiff drink after a stressful day, it seems New Yorkers needed way more than the recommended amount.

MyBioSource determined that New Yorkers guzzled down 896,229,951 alcoholic drinks.

The study did a little math and said the number of drinks New Yorkers enjoyed this winter amounts to 80,724,507 gallons and fill the equivalent of 122 Statues of Liberty.

My Photos from Pexels My Photos from Pexels loading...

Although that may seem like a terrible amount of alcohol, it seemed other states hit the bottle even harder. Comparing the Empire State's drinking record to the rest of America, the state drank the 29th most amount of cocktails.

Why Did New Yorkers Drink So Much This Winter?

MyBioSource spoke to about 3,000 respondents to understand why people chose to get nice and toasty that didn't involve a fireplace.

Turns out 48% of those surveyed said they drank to socialize with family and friends. Another 22% said they drank because of the holidays, while 12% admitted to using alcohol to escape stress and anxiety.

D-Keine from Getty Images Signature D-Keine from Getty Images Signature loading...

Fifteen percent of respondents said they drank because they were bored or satisfying a habit, while the remaining 5% said they drank to "keep warm."

The survey asked if drinking alcohol did help take the edge off, of which 48% said they felt drinking helped them manage their stress while 52% said it did not.

As for the alcohol that was most popular, wine was the big winner with 34% of the vote. Beer followed in second at 30% while spirits like vodka or whiskey placed third at 28 percent.

Ready-to-drink cocktails, such as Utica's own Right Coast vodka whips, finished the list with 8% of respondents choosing them as their drink of choice.

